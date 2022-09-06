 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

Sept. 2

Mega Millions: 39-40-52-60-67-20 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $169,000,000

Aug. 30

Mega Millions: 2-38-55-57-65-17 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $153,000,000

Sept. 5

Powerball: 4-7-32-55-64-25 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000

Sept. 3

Powerball: 18-27-49-65-69-9 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000

Sept. 5

Cowboy Draw: 10-16-21-32-45

Estimated Jackpot: $670,000

Sept. 1

Cowboy Draw: 19-26-32-38-40

Estimated Jackpot: $635,000

Sept. 5

Lucky for Life: 5-10-21-37-39 Lucky Ball: 12

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 4

Lucky for Life: 10-11-29-45-48 Lucky Ball: 4

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 5

2by2: Red 8-22 White 16-25

Top Prize: $22,000

Sept. 4

2by2: Red 3-12 White 8-16

Top Prize: $22,000

