Feb. 24
Mega Millions: 2-22-49-65-67-7 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $100,000,000
Feb. 21
Mega Millions: 2-15-30-36-63-24 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $84,000,000
Feb. 27
Powerball: 16-28-49-51-55-23 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $131,000,000
Feb. 25
Powerball: 11-24-58-66-67-26 Power play: 3
People are also reading…
Estimated jackpot: $119,000,000
Feb. 27
Cowboy Draw: 13-16-34-35-41
Estimated Jackpot: $2,685,000
Feb. 23
Cowboy Draw: 3-8-11-23-29
Estimated Jackpot: $2,610,000
Feb. 27
Lucky for Life: 2-3-17-38-40 Lucky Ball: 8
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 25
Lucky for Life: 26-28-38-42-46 Lucky Ball: 1
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Feb. 27
2by2: Red 24-15 White 21-22
Top Prize: $22,000
Feb. 26
2by2: Red 6-10 White 9-20
Top Prize: $22,000