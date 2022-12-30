Dec. 27
Mega Millions: 9-13-36-59-61-11 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $510,000,000
Dec. 23
Mega Millions: 15-21-32-38-62-8 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $510,000,000
Dec. 28
Powerball: 26-32-38-45-56-1 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $215,000,000
Dec. 26
Powerball: 17-41-47-60-61-17 Power play: 3
People are also reading…
Estimated jackpot: $201,000,000
Dec. 29
Cowboy Draw: 1-7-8-9-21
Estimated Jackpot: $1,750,000
Dec. 26
Cowboy Draw: 8-11-12-27-44
Estimated Jackpot: $1,720,000
Dec. 29
Lucky for Life: 7-9-11-23-32 Lucky Ball: 12
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 28
Lucky for Life: 7-10-14-15-41 Lucky Ball: 8
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 29
2by2: Red 8-15 White 5-25
Top Prize: $22,000
Dec. 28
2by2: Red 12-20 White 7-8
Top Prize: $22,000