 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery

  • 0

Dec. 27

Mega Millions: 9-13-36-59-61-11 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $510,000,000

Dec. 23

Mega Millions: 15-21-32-38-62-8 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $510,000,000

Dec. 28

Powerball: 26-32-38-45-56-1 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $215,000,000

Dec. 26

Powerball: 17-41-47-60-61-17 Power play: 3

People are also reading…

Estimated jackpot: $201,000,000

Dec. 29

Cowboy Draw: 1-7-8-9-21

Estimated Jackpot: $1,750,000

Dec. 26

Cowboy Draw: 8-11-12-27-44

Estimated Jackpot: $1,720,000

Dec. 29

Lucky for Life: 7-9-11-23-32 Lucky Ball: 12

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 28

Lucky for Life: 7-10-14-15-41 Lucky Ball: 8

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 29

2by2: Red 8-15 White 5-25

Top Prize: $22,000

Dec. 28

2by2: Red 12-20 White 7-8

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News