Aug. 30
Mega Millions: 2-38-55-57-65-17 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $153,000,000
Aug. 26
Mega Millions: 6-27-30-38-64-23 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $135,000,000
Aug. 31
Powerball: 7-8-19-24-28-1 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $134,000,000
Aug. 29
Powerball: 13-35-43-61-69-18 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
Aug. 29
Cowboy Draw: 5-14-16-21-34
Estimated Jackpot: $615,000
Aug. 25
Cowboy Draw: 7-8-13-31-33
Estimated Jackpot: $600,000
Aug. 31
Lucky for Life: -23-26-29-36 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 30
Lucky for Life: 8-15-19-46-47 Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 31
2by2: Red 14-24 White 10-13
Top Prize: $22,000
Aug. 30
2by2: Red 12-16 White 3-12
Top Prize: $22,000