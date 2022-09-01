 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

Aug. 30

Mega Millions: 2-38-55-57-65-17 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $153,000,000

Aug. 26

Mega Millions: 6-27-30-38-64-23 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $135,000,000

Aug. 31

Powerball: 7-8-19-24-28-1 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $134,000,000

Aug. 29

Powerball: 13-35-43-61-69-18 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000

Aug. 29

Cowboy Draw: 5-14-16-21-34

Estimated Jackpot: $615,000

Aug. 25

Cowboy Draw: 7-8-13-31-33

Estimated Jackpot: $600,000

Aug. 31

Lucky for Life: -23-26-29-36 Lucky Ball: 10

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 30

Lucky for Life: 8-15-19-46-47 Lucky Ball: 18

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 31

2by2: Red 14-24 White 10-13

Top Prize: $22,000

Aug. 30

2by2: Red 12-16 White 3-12

Top Prize: $22,000

