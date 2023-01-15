Jan. 13
Mega Millions: 30-43-45-46-61-14 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $1,350,000,000
Jan. 10
Mega Millions: 7-13-14-15-18-9 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Jan. 14
Powerball: 24-26-39-47-57-23 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000
Jan. 11
Powerball: 4-8-46-47-48-5 Power play: 3
People are also reading…
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000
Jan. 12
Cowboy Draw: 7-17-34-39-40
Estimated Jackpot: $2,000,000
Jan. 9
Cowboy Draw: 1-16-20-32-35
Estimated Jackpot: $1,940,000
Jan. 14
Lucky for Life: 4-7-16-22-40 Lucky Ball: 8
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 13
Lucky for Life: 3-17-21-24-44 Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Jan. 14
2by2: Red 2-17 White 13-15
Top Prize: $22,000
Jan. 13
2by2: Red 13-18 White 9-15
Top Prize: $22,000