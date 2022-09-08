 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Sept. 6

Mega Millions: 6-17-46-59-68-2 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $191,000,000

Sept. 2

Mega Millions: 39-40-52-60-67-20 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $169,000,000

Sept. 7

Powerball: 3-16-30-33-36-20 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000

Sept. 5

Powerball: 4-7-32-55-64-25 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000

Sept. 8

Cowboy Draw: 8-14-20-29-34

Estimated Jackpot: $685,000

Sept. 5

Cowboy Draw: 10-16-21-32-45

Estimated Jackpot: $670,000

Sept. 7

Lucky for Life: 2-27-37-40-42 Lucky Ball: 5

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 6

Lucky for Life: 3-8-39-44-47 Lucky Ball: 3

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Sept. 7

2by2: Red 10-11 White 14-26

Top Prize: $22,000

Sept. 6

2by2: Red 1-24 White 3-19

Top Prize: $22,000

