Sept. 6
Mega Millions: 6-17-46-59-68-2 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $191,000,000
Sept. 2
Mega Millions: 39-40-52-60-67-20 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $169,000,000
Sept. 7
Powerball: 3-16-30-33-36-20 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000
Sept. 5
Powerball: 4-7-32-55-64-25 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000
Sept. 8
Cowboy Draw: 8-14-20-29-34
Estimated Jackpot: $685,000
Sept. 5
Cowboy Draw: 10-16-21-32-45
Estimated Jackpot: $670,000
Sept. 7
Lucky for Life: 2-27-37-40-42 Lucky Ball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 6
Lucky for Life: 3-8-39-44-47 Lucky Ball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Sept. 7
2by2: Red 10-11 White 14-26
Top Prize: $22,000
Sept. 6
2by2: Red 1-24 White 3-19
Top Prize: $22,000