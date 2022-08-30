 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Aug. 26

Mega Millions: 6-27-30-38-64-23 Megaplier: 2

Estimated Jackpot: $135,000,000

Aug. 23

Mega Millions: 3-5-47-48-67-7 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $135,000,000

Aug. 29

Powerball: 13-35-43-61-69-18 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000

Aug. 27

Powerball: 2-18-56-60-65-14 Power play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

Aug. 29

Cowboy Draw: 5-14-16-21-34

Estimated Jackpot: $615,000

Aug. 25

Cowboy Draw: 7-8-13-31-33

Estimated Jackpot: $600,000

Aug. 29

Lucky for Life: 2-6-24-32-39 Lucky Ball: 11

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 28

Lucky for Life: 4-5-35-37-48 Lucky Ball: 2

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Aug. 29

2by2: Red 5-18 White 1-25

Top Prize: $22,000

Aug. 28

2by2: Red 5-15 White 1-26

Top Prize: $22,000

