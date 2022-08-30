Aug. 26
Mega Millions: 6-27-30-38-64-23 Megaplier: 2
Estimated Jackpot: $135,000,000
Aug. 23
Mega Millions: 3-5-47-48-67-7 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $135,000,000
Aug. 29
Powerball: 13-35-43-61-69-18 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
Aug. 27
Powerball: 2-18-56-60-65-14 Power play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Aug. 29
Cowboy Draw: 5-14-16-21-34
Estimated Jackpot: $615,000
Aug. 25
Cowboy Draw: 7-8-13-31-33
Estimated Jackpot: $600,000
Aug. 29
Lucky for Life: 2-6-24-32-39 Lucky Ball: 11
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 28
Lucky for Life: 4-5-35-37-48 Lucky Ball: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Aug. 29
2by2: Red 5-18 White 1-25
Top Prize: $22,000
Aug. 28
2by2: Red 5-15 White 1-26
Top Prize: $22,000