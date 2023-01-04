 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery

  • 0

Jan. 3

Mega Millions: 25-29-33-41-44-18 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $785,000,000

Dec. 30

Mega Millions: 1-3-6-44-51-7 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $685,000,000

Jan. 2

Powerball: 7-9-12-31-62-22 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $265,000,000

Dec. 31

Powerball: 18-37-44-50-64-1 Power play: 11

People are also reading…

Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000

Jan. 2

Cowboy Draw: 5-8-16-24-44

Estimated Jackpot: $1,800,000

Dec. 29

Cowboy Draw: 1-7-8-9-21

Estimated Jackpot: $1,750,000

Jan. 3

Lucky for Life: 14-24-34-45-47 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Jan. 2

Lucky for Life: 4-12-15-25-44 Lucky Ball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Jan. 3

2by2: Red 16-21 White 1-26

Top Prize: $22,000

Jan. 2

2by2: Red 11-21 White 6-25

Top Prize: $22,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News