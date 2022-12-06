Dec. 2
Mega Millions: 1-21-36-46-52-16 Megaplier: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $333,000,000
Nov. 29
Mega Millions: 20-23-37-46-52-6 Megaplier: 4
Estimated Jackpot: $305,000,000
Dec. 5
Powerball: 35-45-47-54-55-14 Power play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $89,000,000
Dec. 3
Powerball: 6-13-33-36-37-7 Power play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000
Dec. 5
Cowboy Draw: 9-21-30-34-41
Estimated Jackpot: $1,515,000
Dec. 1
Cowboy Draw: 6-20-27-43-45
Estimated Jackpot: $1,480,000
Dec. 5
Lucky for Life: 15-19-20-38-48 Lucky Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 4
Lucky for Life: 4-8-22-38-43 Lucky Ball: 12
Estimated jackpot: $1,000
Dec. 5
2by2: Red 9-13 White 3-8
Top Prize: $22,000
Dec. 4
2by2: Red 2-16 White 23-25
Top Prize: $22,000