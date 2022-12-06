 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery

  • 0

Dec. 2

Mega Millions: 1-21-36-46-52-16 Megaplier: 3

Estimated Jackpot: $333,000,000

Nov. 29

Mega Millions: 20-23-37-46-52-6 Megaplier: 4

Estimated Jackpot: $305,000,000

Dec. 5

Powerball: 35-45-47-54-55-14 Power play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $89,000,000

Dec. 3

Powerball: 6-13-33-36-37-7 Power play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000

Dec. 5

Cowboy Draw: 9-21-30-34-41

Estimated Jackpot: $1,515,000

Dec. 1

Cowboy Draw: 6-20-27-43-45

Estimated Jackpot: $1,480,000

Dec. 5

Lucky for Life: 15-19-20-38-48 Lucky Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 4

Lucky for Life: 4-8-22-38-43 Lucky Ball: 12

Estimated jackpot: $1,000

Dec. 5

2by2: Red 9-13 White 3-8

Top Prize: $22,000

Dec. 4

2by2: Red 2-16 White 23-25

Top Prize: $22,000

