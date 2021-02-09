Low snowpack heightens water concern

RIVERTON (WNE) – The snow-water equivalent for the Wind River Basin is just two-thirds its typical level for early February, as concerns begin to rise about the coming water year.

Snowpack has hovered below 70 percent of median for the past two weeks, according to a new report from the Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“I wish we’d be more like 80-90 percent of median,” NRCS hydrologist Jim Fahey said Tuesday. “But we might be able to catch up.”

Dry forecast Snow Water Equivalents can rise “rather quickly” in Wyoming, Fahey said, but those increases require measurable precipitation – and the forecast for the coming months is relatively dry, with storms in February and March likely to be isolated to the western side of the Continental Divide, and “slightly below average precipitation” forecast for April through June.

In Fremont County, the snowiest storms result from low-pressure systems that “upslope” against the Wind River Mountains, Fahey explained.

“That’s what we really, really want to see,” he said. “But … it doesn’t look like there’s a trend for that as of now for spring.”

