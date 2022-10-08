Malmberg: Incentives for films could be problematic

Almost everyone in the state would like to see film and television production in Wyoming provide some economic benefits.

However, not everyone is excited about the newly revised House bill which would give incentives to film production in Wyoming through the use of lodging tax dollars.

We believe there may be some problematic issues with the bill that need to be addressed before the idea receives widespread approval.

The biggest issue that concerns several members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Natural Resources Committee is the questionable constitutionality of the bill.

One of the committee members, Rep. Christopher Knapp, R-Gillette, said “I can’t think of one other industry or business that the state reimburses expenses for in exchange for jobs.”

Just because similar incentives have been implemented in other states without legal challenges does not necessarily mean the bill would stand up in court. Maybe it would. Maybe it wouldn’t.

Since the proposed $3 million every two years would be funded by the statewide lodging tax which went into effect in 2021, Wyoming residents will be paying part of the price.

It would not be additional taxes, but if a state resident spends the night in a Wyoming motel, part of the statewide lodging taxes that go to the film industry would be paid by a Wyoming resident. That might be an issue for some.

This is not the first attempt at getting film production in the state. In 2007, the legislature allocated $1 million towards in-state projects without much success.

Wyoming’s economy could certainly benefit from film production in the state and we hope Wyoming is successful in garnering some of that enterprise.

The revised bill to incentivize the film industry has been approved by the travel committee and will advance to the general session in 2023.

For the benefit of Wyoming, we support passage of the bill, but there are certainly some important issues that may need to be resolved first.