Malmberg: Spend time on important bills

As Park County’s legislators head for Cheyenne for the start of the general legislative session, we have a bit of advice for them ... don’t waste time on frivolous bills and spend time getting something necessary accomplished.

What the people of Wyoming really need is property tax relief. That should be the top priority for all legislators in this session.

Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, said legislators will probably have up to 600 different bills to deal with and consider.

Legislators should not have to spend time over bills such as designating a state vegetable (Wyoming does not have one yet); or passing a bill declaring we want to stay on daylight savings time year around, but only if neighboring states pass a similar bill and the international time zones are changed; or a bill designating Freedom Arms .454 Casull revolver the state revolver, a bill has been introduced twice (now the .454 Casull is an incredible gun, I just don’t know if Wyoming needs a “state revolver”); or considering a bill such as the “chicken freedom” act introduced in 2018.

Our local legislators have some serious bills to introduce, such as a bill that would start charging electric vehicles for using Wyoming roads similar to the gas tax. That bill is sponsored by French.

Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, will be introducing a bill stating Wyoming residents need to be 21 years old to purchase Cannabidinol.

Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is proposing a bill that would reform the Wyoming Board of Parole.

Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, plans to reintroduce a bill creating a “wolf depredation compensation program.”

Those are serious bills that need consideration, but property tax relief should be the primary issue for all legislators.

There are some serious issues facing Wyoming and we urge Wyoming’s legislators not to waste time on frivolous bills.