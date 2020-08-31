Man sentenced for construction project cons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

GILLETTE (WNE) — The man who conned people out of money for construction projects that he never completed faces a lengthy probationary period after he gets out of prison.

Jason R. Barnum, 43, was sentenced in March to nine to 13 years in prison for defrauding the Boy Scouts and a 76-year-old woman of more than $150,000.

District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke added to that sentence after Barnum pleaded guilty to another felony count of obtaining goods by false pretenses as well misdemeanor counts of fraud. He sentenced Barnum to five to 10 years in prison, but suspended that sentence in favor of 10 years of supervised probation, which was part of a plea agreement.

Another felony count of fraud and two other misdemeanor charges were dismissed. As part of the agreement, he also will pay restitution on all of the counts, which amounts to more than $6,500, as well as $2,000 on a case that was never charged.

In those cases, homeowners contacted Barnum through Facebook to do work on their homes, ranging from installing flooring to repairs to painting, according to affidavits filed in the case. In each of them, he asked for about half the cost of the job upfront, which the homeowners paid. But then he didn’t show up to do the work, often citing illness as an excuse.