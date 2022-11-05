Tags
The boy was driving a Mitsubishi Galant west on Wyoming Highway 220 when his car drifted across the center-line and struck an oncoming dump truck.
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday evening in east Casper, police said.
One person died when a truck rolled over along Highway 220 near Casper.
Andrew Peasley rushed for two touchdowns, Dawaiian McNeely added a 61-yard scoring run and D.Q. James ran for a career-high 167 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 victory over the Warriors.
Investigators have ruled out driver impairment as a factor in the crash, which took place Tuesday near an east Casper crosswalk.
The sheriff's office said deputies were serving a warrant on Cheyenne's east side when "shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect."
The crash occurred in the far northeastern corner of Wyoming after one of the semi-trucks drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic.
For “frequent fliers” who cycle in and out of jail, a judge has begun writing into their release orders that they must take the bus to Salt Lake City.
The Bureau of Land management is pausing its biggest Wyoming land purchase in history to address the state's concerns about the acquisition.
The sole suspect in the shooting was initially detained, but later released.
