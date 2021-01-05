Marriages, births

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office.
All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Stephen Scott Shipley and Kasidi Corynne Bumgardner
- Fred Alan Sable and Rita Marie Shultz
- Carl Roger Harold Dahl and Katie Christine Milne
- Christopher Judd Richardson and Christine Medicine EagleBear
- Dustin William McNeil and Megan Elizabeth Beighley Coughlin
- Daniel Eugene Higgs and Kathy Irene Najar
- Evan Patrick Plenger and Zerina Colena Zimbra Morrison
- Alexander Roland Adams and Christina Maria Sheets
- David Nick Borst and Elizabeth Marie Willbond
- Gabriel Jacob Coca and Heather Brooke Pridgeon
- James Wayne Fresorger and Chlsee Mae Saxton
- Matthew Jay Huneycutt and Erin Leighanne Scott
- Joshua Scott Banister and Trista Dawn Short
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Dec. 14, 2020
- Boy, Alexander Anthony, to Anna and Jordan Mysierowicz, Casper
- Boy, Riley, to KayCee and Quade Flyte, Casper
Dec. 15,2020
- Girl, Charlie, to Jessica and Richard Lesser, Casper
- Boy, Theodore Bradley, to Chelsie and Ben Mitchell, Casper
- Girl, Lillian Rose, to Rose Howse and Jacob Hoffman, Casper
Dec. 16, 2020
- Boy, Bronx Lee, to Taylor Meyer and Jordan Schmidt, Casper
Dec. 17, 2020
- Boy, Edison Charles, to Ashleigh Suko and Tucker Whitt, Evansville
- Girl, Aynslee Renee, to Stephanee Tea and Hunter Mack, Casper
- Girl, Sandra Elizabeth, to Devon Miller and Warren Andreen, Casper
Dec. 18, 2020
- Girl, Isabelle Raelynn, to Courtney Hauf and Joshua Castleberry, Casper
Dec. 21, 2020
- Boy, Elijah Joseph, to Aimee Williams and Joshua Hillhouse, Casper
- Boy, Charlie Gene, to Savannah and Jonathan House, Casper
Dec. 22, 2020
- Girl, Amelia Renae, to Jacqueline and Gabriel Perez, Bar Nunn
- Boy, Abel Von Jason, to Kody Kuhns and Justin Stalter, Casper
- Boy, Zeppelin Ray, to Alexis Bales, Casper
Dec. 23, 2020
- Girl, Ariya Noelle, to Acacia and Scott Pique, Casper
- Boy, Koy Thomas, to Karley and Brock Spaulding, Casper
- Boy, Kyson Wilder, to Ashley Hatch, Casper
- Girl, Ximena Jae, to Amanda Magana, Casper
Dec. 24, 2020
- Boy, Rowdy Whitebull, to Cody Crossguns, Casper
Dec. 25, 2020
- Boy, Felix Axle, to Jessica Davisson and Justin Eberhardt, Casper
Dec. 28, 2020
- Boy, Colton James, to Allison and Patrick Cardinal, Casper