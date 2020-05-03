Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Nathan Allen Shears and Amy Christine Brus
- Greg Charles Stilson and Leslie Ann Campbell
- Eric Michl Morris and Trina Marie Ginn
- Dwight Ivan Tibbetts and Robin Lee Jefcoat
- Joseph Nathan Pillen and Farrah Joe Burks
- Daniel Morgan Cotton Jr., and Jamie Leigh Cloyd
- Justin Glen Hathaway and Anna Jean Bond
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Lisa M. Strohecker v. Jess A. Ahlschlager
- Martin Dale Roessing v. Analyn Martinez Roessing
- Christopher George Shafer v. Karen Marie Shafer
- Diane Moran Cole v. Steven Peter Cole
- Andrea Renay Bayless v. Desirae Nicole Bayless
- Amanda Cormican v. Wade Cormican
- Lijuan Zhao v. Kevin McDermott
- Angel M. Proctor v. Lance G. Proctor
- Marilee Kaye Harger Dillard v. Rodger William Dillard
- Gregory Andrew Harvey v. Sonya Jean Harvey
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
April 20, 2020
Girl, Nevaeh Mayh Topanga, to Isabel Ramires, Casper
April 21, 2020
Girl, Amelia Grace, to Anna and Josh Maddux, Casper
Girl, Persephone Rose, to Jessica Bishop and Cameron Fritz, Casper
Boy, Kane Ryan, to Kassandra Disney and Seth Rohrbacher, Casper
April 22, 2020
Girl, Sturgis Rayne, to Samantha Smith and Cody Kastner, Casper
April 23, 2020
Girl, Julius Cash, to Loveda Bell and Shane Johner, Casper
April 24, 2020
Girl, Michelle Renee, to Marissa and Jacob Butler, Casper
Boy, Kenai Lee, to Paitenne Pitmon and Jaylon Helling, Casper
Boy, Sutton John, to Allison and Matthew Orr, Casper
April 25, 2020
Boy, Kyden Kristopher, to Kristen Scheid and Christopher Edmonds, Casper
April 27, 2020
Girl, Brylee, to Ciera and Tyler Christopherson, Casper
