Marriages, divorces, births
MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Nathan Allen Shears and Amy Christine Brus
  • Greg Charles Stilson and Leslie Ann Campbell
  • Eric Michl Morris and Trina Marie Ginn
  • Dwight Ivan Tibbetts and Robin Lee Jefcoat
  • Joseph Nathan Pillen and Farrah Joe Burks
  • Daniel Morgan Cotton Jr., and Jamie Leigh Cloyd
  • Justin Glen Hathaway and Anna Jean Bond

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Lisa M. Strohecker v. Jess A. Ahlschlager
  • Martin Dale Roessing v. Analyn Martinez Roessing
  • Christopher George Shafer v. Karen Marie Shafer
  • Diane Moran Cole v. Steven Peter Cole
  • Andrea Renay Bayless v. Desirae Nicole Bayless
  • Amanda Cormican v. Wade Cormican
  • Lijuan Zhao v. Kevin McDermott
  • Angel M. Proctor v. Lance G. Proctor
  • Marilee Kaye Harger Dillard v. Rodger William Dillard
  • Gregory Andrew Harvey v. Sonya Jean Harvey

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

April 20, 2020

Girl, Nevaeh Mayh Topanga, to Isabel Ramires, Casper

April 21, 2020

Girl, Amelia Grace, to Anna and Josh Maddux, Casper

Girl, Persephone Rose, to Jessica Bishop and Cameron Fritz, Casper

Boy, Kane Ryan, to Kassandra Disney and Seth Rohrbacher, Casper

April 22, 2020

Girl, Sturgis Rayne, to Samantha Smith and Cody Kastner, Casper

April 23, 2020

Girl, Julius Cash, to Loveda Bell and Shane Johner, Casper

April 24, 2020

Girl, Michelle Renee, to Marissa and Jacob Butler, Casper

Boy, Kenai Lee, to Paitenne Pitmon and Jaylon Helling, Casper

Boy, Sutton John, to Allison and Matthew Orr, Casper

April 25, 2020

Boy, Kyden Kristopher, to Kristen Scheid and Christopher Edmonds, Casper

April 27, 2020

Girl, Brylee, to Ciera and Tyler Christopherson, Casper

