Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Gregory Scott Aitkenhead and Robyn Cherie Morrison
- Tyler Scott Berge and Morgan Bree Johnston
- Noah Jerold Matson and Niann Robert Siriboon
- Andrew David Franklin and Jena Fae Edwards
- Cleve Andrew Jordan and Jessica Lea Harbourt
- Ian Ryan Treloar and Kara Lacey Holder
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court. All divorces filed and granted are public record and are printed as such.
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Jan. 4, 2021
- Boy, Luke Benjamin, to Mary and Benjamin Buckley, Casper
- Boy, Andrew John, to Janelle Hunt and Brent Morgan, Casper
Jan. 5, 2021
- Boy, Cayden Joe Paul, to Amber Hennek and Brendon McComas, Evansville
- Girl, Maia Antoinette, to Nicole Stovall and Saul Hernandez, Casper
- Boy, Philip Patrick, to Riata and Ian Walker, Casper
Jan. 6, 2021
- Boy, Levi Wyatt Muncy IV, to Hailey Egan and Levi Muncy III, Casper
Jan. 7, 2021
- Girl, Blayne Rose, to Katie and Cord Orszulak, Glenrock
- Boy, Wyatt Cody, to Tara and Cody Bughman, Casper
Jan. 8, 2021
- Girl, Willow Jaye, to Kylee and Everett Matney, Casper
- Girl, Lillian Charleen, to Katie and Randy Faria, Casper
- Boy, Ollie James, to Tavy and Brady Piche, Casper
Jan. 9, 2021
- Girl, Lily Meadows, to Katrina Elliott-Fleming and Christopher Fleming, Casper
Jan. 10, 2021