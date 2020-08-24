Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Shaun L. Browning and Tonya Ann Pittsley
- Lawrence Martinez Jr., and Sheila Ann Bryan
- Joseph Robert Rubino and Jessica Lynne Leach
- Paul Kenneth Ratcliffe and Barbara Denise Christensen
- Arthur Patrick Terry and Sharon Michele Lewis
- Francisco Javier Contreras Sandoval and Maria Luisa Magana
- Christopher Michael Reamer and Tosha Marie Miller
- Cameron Ross Fuller and Kacie Elizabeth McCleary
- Shane Cassidy Craycraft and Elise Marie Jones
- Timothy Hunter Kelbert and Alyssa Kaitlyn Smith
- Jason Brian Vanarsdale and Shawnda Macrista Frazier
- Justin Ryan Riddle and Ashley Anne Westwang
- Rufus Gerald Phillips Jr., and Lauren Elizabeth Long
- James Lester Brush and Andrew William Henry
- Garrett Charles Little and McKaylah Syvana Nissen
- Askie Keyonnie Yazzie and Makenzie May Harris
- Tanner Lee Olson and Taylor Lynn Smith
- Treyton Grady Leeling and Olivia Alice Keating
- Wesley Kendal Hardin and Candis Ann Lane
- Jason Anthony Kegler and Tina Louise Brite
- Brady Austin Wilkison and Haley Kay Moon
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Adam Michael Simanton v. Desiree M. Simanton
- Amanda Ray Beavers v. Paul Ray Beavers
- Stephanie Marie Dugger v. Brandon Eugene Dugger
- Shauna Kay Sager v. Logan Randall Sager
- Jamie L. Yann Randle v. Darrin Scott Randle
- Katherine Denise Bennett v. Eric Christopher Bennett
- Nikki Jo Kessler v. Colton John Tucker
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Aug. 8, 2020
- Boy, Titan Jett, to Julie and Terrence Snapp, Casper
Aug. 10, 2020
- Girl, Lorelai Helena, to Amanda and Sean Pascarelli, Casper
Aug. 12, 2020
- Girl, Sylvia Jae, to Alexandria Andersen and Eathon Stephenson, Casper
Aug. 13, 2020
- Girl, Shelby Peyton, to Hollie and Noah Wilmes, Casper
- Boy, Isaiah James, to Andrea and Christian Haro, Casper
Aug. 14, 2020
- Girl, Naomi Grace, to Amanda and Nicholas Howell, Casper
- Girl, Naylin, to Suhey Velazquez of Casper, 9:27 p.m.
Aug. 15, 2020
- Boy, Paul Khanh, to Khanh Nguyen and Hai Tran, Casper
- Boy, Luke Michael, to Chellsie and Jason Johnson, Casper
