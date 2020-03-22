Marriages, divorces

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Daniel Kenneth Wylie and Kelly Lynn Reyes
- Joseph James Miller and Amber Maureen Brown
- Devon Albert Adams and Gloria Marie Elizabeth Flowers
- Tyler KJ Olson and Chelsea Renee Ransom
- Dustin Gregory Lacombe and Abigail Anne Nichols
- Justin Milford Jacob and Rachel Marie Walters
- Jordan Aaron Raben and Robi Renee Wilhite
- Dustan Levi Burton and Emma Kathleen Waller
- Joseph William Prochnow and Wendy Renee Berray
- Jocko Thomas Ward and Lexy Lee Burghduff
- Ty Randall Frost and Ashley Carol Lundblade
- Shawn Alan Johnson and Rebecca Nicole Edwards
- Daniel Leland McClure and Trista Lyn Brown
- Brian James Bridgmon and Katie Raye Barker
- Toby Joe Bessey and Jami
- e Rae Corey
- Jaime Maldonado Jr., and Karen Josephine Maldonado
- Landon Robert Lien and Andrea Nicole Falk
- Patrick Shannon Lehnen and Cheyenne Marie Morrison
- Nathan Philip Hodnefield and Veridiana Lucero Fernandez-Meza
- Marvin Ray Harmon and Tina Raemarie Albert
- Norman Edward Cardinal III and Jessica Starr Higgins
- Kevin
- Richard Westbrook and Erin Joy Gannon
- Gregory Wayne Marchant and Kayla Lynn Rains
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Cynthia Ann Repasky v. Ronald James Repasky
- Jason Alden Johnson
- v. Chasity Ann Johnson
- Becky Alisa Nartey v. Alexander Claude Nartey
- Vicki Womack Stamp v. Robert Carl Stamp
- Kandi Sue Tilton v. Gillermo Gonzalez Madrigal
- Tara Santistevan Blackwell v. Kenneth Wayan Blackwell
- Trisha Renee Younker v. Andrew John Younker
- Francis Beaugureau v. Brittney Ann Beaugureau
- Andrea Lujan-Stankus v. Ronald Kenneth Stankus
- Jill Elisabeth Vance v. Jonathen Michael Vance
- Kirk Edward Dawson v. Kimberly Ann Dawson
- Stephanie Louise Wheeler v. Marc Francis Wheeler
- Kristy Lynn Williams White v. Roger William White
- Ann M. Ernst v. Guy D. Cabral
- Balta Anton Padilla v. Sharon Ruth Farley
- Scott Kelland Smith v. Karrie Ann Smith
- Carman Rae
- Borst v. Theodore Edward Borst
- Lisa Ann Tyson v. Douglas Edward Tyson