Marriages, divorces
MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Daniel Kenneth Wylie and Kelly Lynn Reyes
  • Joseph James Miller and Amber Maureen Brown
  • Devon Albert Adams and Gloria Marie Elizabeth Flowers
  • Tyler KJ Olson and Chelsea Renee Ransom
  • Dustin Gregory Lacombe and Abigail Anne Nichols
  • Justin Milford Jacob and Rachel Marie Walters
  • Jordan Aaron Raben and Robi Renee Wilhite
  • Dustan Levi Burton and Emma Kathleen Waller
  • Joseph William Prochnow and Wendy Renee Berray
  • Jocko Thomas Ward and Lexy Lee Burghduff
  • Ty Randall Frost and Ashley Carol Lundblade
  • Shawn Alan Johnson and Rebecca Nicole Edwards
  • Daniel Leland McClure and Trista Lyn Brown
  • Brian James Bridgmon and Katie Raye Barker
  • Toby Joe Bessey and Jami
  • e Rae Corey
  • Jaime Maldonado Jr., and Karen Josephine Maldonado
  • Landon Robert Lien and Andrea Nicole Falk
  • Patrick Shannon Lehnen and Cheyenne Marie Morrison
  • Nathan Philip Hodnefield and Veridiana Lucero Fernandez-Meza
  • Marvin Ray Harmon and Tina Raemarie Albert
  • Norman Edward Cardinal III and Jessica Starr Higgins
  • Kevin
  • Richard Westbrook and Erin Joy Gannon
  • Gregory Wayne Marchant and Kayla Lynn Rains

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Cynthia Ann Repasky v. Ronald James Repasky
  • Jason Alden Johnson
  • v. Chasity Ann Johnson
  • Becky Alisa Nartey v. Alexander Claude Nartey
  • Vicki Womack Stamp v. Robert Carl Stamp
  • Kandi Sue Tilton v. Gillermo Gonzalez Madrigal
  • Tara Santistevan Blackwell v. Kenneth Wayan Blackwell
  • Trisha Renee Younker v. Andrew John Younker
  • Francis Beaugureau v. Brittney Ann Beaugureau
  • Andrea Lujan-Stankus v. Ronald Kenneth Stankus
  • Jill Elisabeth Vance v. Jonathen Michael Vance
  • Kirk Edward Dawson v. Kimberly Ann Dawson
  • Stephanie Louise Wheeler v. Marc Francis Wheeler
  • Kristy Lynn Williams White v. Roger William White
  • Ann M. Ernst v. Guy D. Cabral
  • Balta Anton Padilla v. Sharon Ruth Farley
  • Scott Kelland Smith v. Karrie Ann Smith
  • Carman Rae
  • Borst v. Theodore Edward Borst
  • Lisa Ann Tyson v. Douglas Edward Tyson
