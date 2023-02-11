CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said he looks forward to seeing economic growth in the wake of a bar-and-grill liquor license phaseout bill passing through the Wyoming Legislature.

Senate File 13 passed through both chambers in the first half of the general session, and the bill is headed back to the Senate for concurrence. It gradually increases the number of bar-and-grill liquor licenses available in municipalities in the next decade, while adding entertainment as a revenue source that satisfies the license requirements.

Restaurants and businesses with a bar-and-grill liquor license would be allowed to have at least 60% of their revenue come from food services, entertainment or a combination of the two, and the local licensing authority will oversee what is considered an appropriate food service or “entertainment” when issuing or renewing the licenses.

The bill also originally got rid of any license limitations based on population by 2023, but Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton, successfully had that portion removed from the bill on second reading. Collins said he didn’t believe it was necessary, because restaurants shouldn’t be limited, but he understood their concern.

“I’m really, really happy with the outcome,” Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I’m very appreciative of the Joint Corporations Committee this summer, and both Corporations Committees here in the legislative session who really helped get this bill through for us.”

The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee worked throughout the interim to address liquor license issues for municipalities, as constituents argued the limitations were restricting local businesses and entrepreneurial aspirations. More than 85% of Wyoming cities and towns are sold out of retail liquor licenses, which allow businesses to sell package liquor and cater off-site.

Members of the committee developed multiple pieces of legislation handling liquor license fees and creating a tavern and entertainment license, but the phaseout bill was the only one to survive.

Collins said there may be further discussion in the future, but he wants to relish the ability to issue more licenses.

“That’s brilliant,” he said. “We’ll just savor that, and worry about that another day.”

Cheyenne is among 11 communities that are sold out of bar-and-grill liquor licenses, spanning from Saratoga to Casper. He said he has heard from other mayors that this legislation will help them in their tourism and quality-of-life improvement efforts.

He considers it a powerful tool, as does the Wyoming Association of Municipalities. They’ve helped community leaders such as Collins advocate for the legislation and network on the issue.

WAM Executive Director David Fraser said he also believes it will give an opportunity for businesses to open that wouldn’t have been able to otherwise, particularly in the entertainment arena. Examples have been provided over the past few months of how bowling alleys, concert venues and golf simulators could utilize the license.

He said not only will it benefit municipalities on the revenue side, it also will rehabilitate buildings in cities and towns and give residents more options when going out.

“In terms of having a positive impact on the communities across the state, this was the big-ticket item,” Fraser said.