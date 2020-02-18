Micheli: Difficulty, expense push energy industry out of Wyoming

I have worked for the oil, gas and natural resource industry in Wyoming for 15 years. That is not a ton of time, but enough time to see some very fundamental shifts in the way these resources are developed and to observe some very frightening trends in how our state is dealing with those shifts.
From the beginning of time, when there was a natural resource, you pretty much had to go to that spot were the natural resource was located and develop it there. So, when we found oil somewhere, we had to deal with the natural environment and the regulatory environment around that oil, because we simply did not have enough of that resource. Surely there were some limits on that theory, but for the most part, you had to put up with the situation as you found it. This allowed states like Wyoming to implement large taxes for the privilege of pulling the oil or coal out of the ground. It allowed the state and federal government to layer months and even years of permitting requirements that cost millions of dollars to remove the resource or build the wind farm. It also meant that even though we were thousands of miles from markets, people would come to our state and develop the resource. Again, because there was a scarcity.
Even just ten short years ago, the thought of America being energy independent seemed like a pipe dream. There was simply no way to wean ourselves from our addiction to foreign oil. Once again, American ingenuity and advancements in technology has done what no government program could ever achieve. Thanks to precise long-range horizontal drilling combined with multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, we have more oil and natural gas in this country right now than anyone ever dreamed possible. In fact, for the first time in 75 years, America became a net oil exporter. At the same time, if you adjust for inflation, the price of natural gas it at the lowest point EVER. We have simply gotten so good at getting oil and natural gas out of the ground that we have more of both of those commodities than anyone could have predicted. At the same time, renewables like wind and solar have become more efficient.
The benefits of these developments are enormous for our country. So much of the Trump economy and the boom we are now seeing as a country is literally being fueled by our oil and natural gas. We now are on orders of magnitude less dependent on foreign oil. As we look at some of the hard stances we have taken with Iran and other oil countries, those are only possible because of the confidence we have in domestic production. The same holds true for wind, solar and all our energy producing technology. We continue to see advancements and improvements in all areas that make our life better and energy cheaper.
However, this fundamental change also comes at incredible risk to Wyoming. Since the development of the first oil wells in the 1880’s, Wyoming has relied on revenue from oil and gas production to fund our schools, roads, and all of our government functions. As the years went on, we have added coal, trona and other natural resources to the mix to pay for all the things that we as citizens use in this state. This has been a great deal for all the citizens of Wyoming as we have been able to enjoy world class facilities and topflight governmental services without having to pay for virtually any of it.
However, Wyoming is playing with fire. For the first time in the history of our nation, there is more oil and gas and other ways to create energy than our nation can use. Decisions on where to develop those resources are being made not as much based on where the resource is located, but on where the capital will get the best return on investment. Far too often, it is cheaper, easier and less risky to deploy capital to oil and gas fields in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and even Pennsylvania. The wind blows in a lot of places. All too often, it is easier to build projects outside Wyoming. Wyoming needs to understand that our regulatory burdens, our tax systems and our distance to markets are all pushing development to other states.
I have heard more in the last year than the previous 14 years combined, executives say that they are directing money to places outside of Wyoming because it is too difficult and expensive to do business here. I am afraid that if Wyoming thinks it can solve its financial crisis by continuing to ask the natural resource industry to pay more and more of the load, it will only continue the trend to push development out of Wyoming to those other states. The surest way to lose revenue and to exacerbate the financial crisis Wyoming already faces is to kill the golden goose. We are getting very close to that exact situation.
Matt Micheli is an attorney and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. He lives in Cheyenne with his wife and three children.