Micheli: Difficulty, expense push energy industry out of Wyoming

I have worked for the oil, gas and natural resource industry in Wyoming for 15 years. That is not a ton of time, but enough time to see some very fundamental shifts in the way these resources are developed and to observe some very frightening trends in how our state is dealing with those shifts.

From the beginning of time, when there was a natural resource, you pretty much had to go to that spot were the natural resource was located and develop it there. So, when we found oil somewhere, we had to deal with the natural environment and the regulatory environment around that oil, because we simply did not have enough of that resource. Surely there were some limits on that theory, but for the most part, you had to put up with the situation as you found it. This allowed states like Wyoming to implement large taxes for the privilege of pulling the oil or coal out of the ground. It allowed the state and federal government to layer months and even years of permitting requirements that cost millions of dollars to remove the resource or build the wind farm. It also meant that even though we were thousands of miles from markets, people would come to our state and develop the resource. Again, because there was a scarcity.