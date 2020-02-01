Micheli: Wyoming's dream team

Last week, when news broke that Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney would remain in the House of Representatives instead of running for an open Senate seat, there was a clear winner: the people of Wyoming.
In her statement announcing her decision to run for re-election to her House seat, Cheney said “I believe I can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives and working (to) take our Republican majority back.”
She’s right.
In her short time in Congress, Cheney has quickly risen in the GOP leadership ranks and become a star on the national stage. Cheney has proven to be a phenomenal member of Congress. Watching the debacle of an impeachment process and seeing the insanity that the House Democrats continue to roll out every day, one thing has become very apparent; we need Liz Cheney in the House to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, the Squad and all the left-wing socialist ideas that they continue to espouse. Nothing against Reps. McCarthy or Scalise or anyone else in Republican leadership, but Cheney is simply the best suited to stand up for conservative principles. She is smart, articulate and tough. America and the state of Wyoming need her in that position and I, for one, am grateful that she understands the incredibly important role she is playing right now.
With only three members of Congress, Wyoming has always had to punch above its weight in order to ensure fair and effective leadership for Wyoming. We are fortunate to have Sen. John Barrasso serving as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. As Republican conference chairman, he’s at the forefront of driving both messaging and policy in the Senate. With nearly a dozen years of experience under his belt, and having served as chair of the Senate Western Caucus, Barrasso has built a formidable reputation as a leader on patient-centered health care, energy and national resource issues in Washington.
Sen. Enzi has served as chairman of several of the most powerful committees in Washington, including the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and currently as chair of the Committee on the Budget. He’s successfully worked across party lines to pass important legislation that helps Wyoming’s small businesses, improves access to rural healthcare and expands career and technical educational opportunities. And he’s been a giant in the Senate in improving transparency and championing fiscal discipline. And, frankly, he is one of my all-time heroes.
Sometimes, I think we take for granted just how good our federal delegation really is. There are tremendous benefits for Wyoming people to having members of our delegation in leadership and chairman positions. Members who can influence policy, appointments, budgets and priorities for Congress. Members who can help advance President Trump’s pro-business, pro-energy, pro-Western values agenda.
So, as we look to replace Sen. Enzi, it is critical that we find an effective addition to this team who is a proven conservative leader, deep-rooted in Wyoming communities, businesses and policy. Someone laser-focused on Wyoming issues. A person unafraid to buck party leadership when they feel it is not in Wyoming’s best interest. An all-Wyoming, all-the-time conservative.
To our good fortune, the one person who could possibly fill this tall order has stepped up to run for the United States Senate: Cynthia Lummis.
Lummis is a dyed-in-the-wool Wyoming conservative who served 14 years in the state Legislature, eight years as state treasurer and eight years as U.S. Representative. She’s a University of Wyoming graduate who has run businesses, served her community and raised her family right here in Wyoming.
I’ve known Cynthia my entire life. An advocate for Wyoming through and through, she loves Wyoming and knows this state and her people inside and out.
During her time in Congress, Lummis helped found the House Freedom Caucus – a powerful group of conservative lawmakers committed to adherence to the Constitution and protection of liberty. She notoriously left her post on the powerful House Appropriations Committee after defying leadership’s orders to vote for spending that our nation simply cannot afford. She took on leadership again in defense of Wyoming’s energy sector and to restore Wyoming’s Abandoned Mine Lands funds, putting principles before politics time and again.
Wyoming citizens have a golden opportunity this year to send a powerhouse delegation to Washington in re-electing Cheney and sending Lummis to the Senate. The three of them working together would be a dream team for Wyoming, producing tangible results that would bolster our economy, safeguard our energy industry and uphold the family values we cherish here in Wyoming. It’s a long way until November, but I hope Wyoming voters don’t let this opportunity pass them by.
Matt Micheli is an attorney and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. He lives in Cheyenne with his wife and three children.