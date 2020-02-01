Micheli: Wyoming's dream team

Last week, when news broke that Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney would remain in the House of Representatives instead of running for an open Senate seat, there was a clear winner: the people of Wyoming.

In her statement announcing her decision to run for re-election to her House seat, Cheney said “I believe I can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives and working (to) take our Republican majority back.”

She’s right.

In her short time in Congress, Cheney has quickly risen in the GOP leadership ranks and become a star on the national stage. Cheney has proven to be a phenomenal member of Congress. Watching the debacle of an impeachment process and seeing the insanity that the House Democrats continue to roll out every day, one thing has become very apparent; we need Liz Cheney in the House to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, the Squad and all the left-wing socialist ideas that they continue to espouse. Nothing against Reps. McCarthy or Scalise or anyone else in Republican leadership, but Cheney is simply the best suited to stand up for conservative principles. She is smart, articulate and tough. America and the state of Wyoming need her in that position and I, for one, am grateful that she understands the incredibly important role she is playing right now.