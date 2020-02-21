Michigan boy is too young to drive, but races cars

For four years, Keegan has raced mini cars from May through October.

“You’ve got to know what you’re doing. These cars have quick steering and they’re fast,” said competitor Mike Todd, 69, of Galesburg, Michigan. “I think I was into it a year before Keegan. It was like, really, I’m going to be racing against a kid who doesn’t have a driver’s license? Come on, now. I had to put myself in check. It was like having a grandson. I showed him respect and he showed me respect. The kid is cool. And he takes it very serious.”

Todd, a retired high school custodian, said he would never underestimate Keegan.

“I’d like to see him make it big. He’s got the willpower,” said Todd, a Marine who served in Vietnam and loves competing in the Great Lakes Super Mini Cup Series that Keegan won.

“He spun me out a couple times. He was a sportsman all the way. We were both going into the corner, he tried to put his nose underneath,” Todd recalled. “And the front end of his car would wash out, hit the end of my car and spin me. It was nothing intentional. You’re going to get this car to go as fast as possible. Everything is momentum. There are centrifical clutches so you have to build your speed up. We go into the corners full bore.”