Middle school turkey hunt raises more than $950 for local charity

POWELL (WNE) —There was a turkey hunt Friday at Powell Middle School. But the only danger faced by the “turkeys” in question was having a fun time.
The turkeys were really principal Kyle Rohrer and assistant principal Chanler Buck. They were sought around the building by school resource officer Matt Koritnik in a giant game of hide-and-seek.
Koritnik was assisted by “guide” Stan Hedges, who also uploaded the search live to social media.
The principals — err, turkeys — sneaked around the school, leaving paper tracks, colorful feathers and occasionally gobbling as they traveled.
But there was a serious purpose behind the game.
A school group, the Breakfast Club, decided it would be a good year to hold a fundraiser for Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes. The intent of the club is to welcome others, spread kindness and help students make connections in the school and community.
The Breakfast Club determined it wanted to raise money for those in need and came up with the turkey hunt idea.
If the students met the first rung goal, $25 raised school-wide, Rohrer would dress up like a turkey. If the second rung was met, $50, both Rohrer and Buck would sprout feathers. If the third goal, or $75 was met, then Koritnik would also dress up and pursue the principals. The principals’ hiding places and escape routes were selected by the homeroom class that raised the most money.
The amount raised as of Friday morning was $950.
“Since it was going to be Thanksgiving, and we knew there were people without food, we wanted to donate to Loaves and Fishes so everyone would have food,” said Isabelle Lobingier, an eighth-grade club member.
