Mill levy increase plan for schools rejected

Mullen added his association, which represents nearly 6,000 educators and paraprofessionals in the state, was open to looking at potential cost-saving, efficiency measures, but he said any of those discussions also require “a reexamination of what the actual problem is.”

“Our position is that we don’t have a spending problem in the state – what we have is a revenue problem in the state – and that we have gone down these paths that have not been economically viable for the state for a very long time,” Mullen said.

Ken Decaria, government relations director for the Wyoming Schools Board Association, said his group would like further discussion on the proposal, and he noted his association’s recent support of an increase to the statewide sales tax, from 4% to 5%.

“A lot of the school districts in a lot of towns in Wyoming are probably the main employer in the town, and so if you’re going to look at ratcheting them down, you’re going to ratchet the economy down in a lot of these places,” Decaria said.