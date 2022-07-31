Franklin A. Bever

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address these challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Cherie Butcher

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Conner Cane

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

James Hollander (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Four years on council for the city of Mills. Wyoming Eagle Scout. Have lived in mills for 38 years. I have experienced many events and changes in the city.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: A balanced budget will be of the greatest importance. A total process bringing together all of the government, industries and population for the future.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?

A: The infrastructure is the most important -- the water systems, roads and parks.

Darla R. Ives (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address these challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Timothy Sutherland

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address these challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.