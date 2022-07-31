Franklin A. Bever
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: No response.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address these challenges?
A: No response.
Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?
A: No response.
Cherie Butcher
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
People are also reading…
A: No response.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?
A: No response.
Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?
A: No response.
Conner Cane
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: No response.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?
A: No response.
Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?
A: No response.
James Hollander (Incumbent)
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: Four years on council for the city of Mills. Wyoming Eagle Scout. Have lived in mills for 38 years. I have experienced many events and changes in the city.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Evansville will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?
A: A balanced budget will be of the greatest importance. A total process bringing together all of the government, industries and population for the future.
Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Evansville, what will you prioritize and why?
A: The infrastructure is the most important -- the water systems, roads and parks.
Darla R. Ives (Incumbent)
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: No response.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address these challenges?
A: No response.
Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?
A: No response.
Timothy Sutherland
Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?
A: No response.
Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address these challenges?
A: No response.
Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?
A: No response.