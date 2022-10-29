Franklin A Bever

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: no response

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: no response

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?

A: no response

Cherie Butcher

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: no response

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: no response

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?

A: no response

Darla R. Ives

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have been on Mills City Council for 6 years and would like to have opportunity to complete the different projects that have been started.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: One of the biggest challenges has been the loss of funds from oil, gas and coal. The mineral industry is huge for Wyoming. Other challenges the City of Mills has is getting the community to be interested in what the City is trying to develop and pass such as ordinances and resolution. It's been tough to get the community to come to meetings. Council usually only sees someone at meetings when they have a problem or complaints.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?

A: First and foremost I want to make sure that our employees that keep our City running are taken care of. Budgets are difficult to say the least. Prices have gone sky high and we only get a certain amount of funds. So alot of time and figuring goes into a budget throughout the year.

Timothy Sutherland

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Listening to the community and their questions

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: The economy try to stay on top and listen to the better side of the story

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Streets and curb weed control irrigation