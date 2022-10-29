Mills Mayor

Seth M Coleman

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: no response

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: no response

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?

A: no response

Leah Juarez

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have a lengthy history of working with the government in many facets. Dealing with federal laws, regulations, and records as GM for a major airline. Previously employed by the city of Casper as the assistant box office manager dealing with large city budgets, large cash and checks, and city operations. Compliance with the Dept of Health and the State of Wyoming through my current business. Current precinct committeewoman for Mills. I worked with Casper to develop a massage therapist and facility ordinance. Currently working with legislators to protect independent contractors within the cosmetology industry. Meetings with Casper and Mills council, county commissioners, Dept of Labor, and an established relationship with elected officials

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the Mills City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Ensuring the growing population of Mills has adequate water, functional hydrants, and water line infrastructure. Establishing transparency. Working with neighboring the water district to develop a solution for water. Seek grants for streets and lines. Open the books, publish meetings online and work to ensure the residents' concerns are heard.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Mills, what will you prioritize and why?

A: The aging streets, sewer and water lines, public safety. This has been the predominant issue during my talks with voters. It's been a problem for years that has gone largely ignored. I will dial back the funding for pet projects.