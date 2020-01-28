You are the owner of this article.
Missoula Children's Theatre presents 'Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs' with local youth
Missoula Children's Theatre brings it's "Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs" production to Gillette in a show featuring auditioned children and teens.

The theater's mission is to develop life skills in children through performing arts and brings arts to all 50 states, five Canadian provinces and 16 countries, according to its website. 

Where: Cam-Plex, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 01 

Tickets & info: $9, $6 for youth, seniors and military at cam-plex.com, 307-682-8802

