Interactive map: WyoVarsity Class of 2020 (mobile version)

Below is a mobile version of an interactive Google Map that plots the known college signings of high school athletes from across Wyoming. Each point is marked by that student's high school mascot. Tapping on an individual marker (or name in the "Seniors" side menu) shows where each athlete went to high school, the college they'll attend, the sport they'll play and previous Star-Tribune stories involving that athlete for you to read.
