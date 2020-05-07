You are the owner of this article.
WYOVARSITY CLASS OF 2020

Interactive map: WyoVarsity Class of 2020 (mobile version)

Below is a mobile version of an interactive Google Map that plots the known college signings of high school athletes from across Wyoming. Each point is marked by that student's high school mascot. Tapping on an individual marker (or name in the "Seniors" side menu) shows where each athlete went to high school, the college they'll attend, the sport they'll play and previous Star-Tribune stories involving that athlete for you to read.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports.

