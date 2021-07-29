 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MONTANA*

MONTANA*

MONTANA*

View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Energy Journal

Barrasso pushes federal relief for coal, nuclear

  • Updated

In a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose vast Energy Infrastructure Act carries a $95 million price tag, Barrasso negotiated a change to the proposed reauthorization of the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program that aims to lessen the burden on coal producers without jeopardizing reclamation funds.

Man killed in coal mine accident
Wyoming News

Man killed in coal mine accident

  • Updated

Jeff A. Wendland and four other workers were adding a section to the boom of a 200-ton crane at Black Thunder mine when fell onto the right side of his shoulder and neck area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News