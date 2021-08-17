Most vulnerable should receive COVID-19 boosters, health officials say

The Wyoming Department of Health is following guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in promoting an additional COVID-19 booster shot to certain populations at an increased risk amid the rise of the more contagious and likely more dangerous delta variant.

“National experts are seeing that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a release Tuesday. “An additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can help these people make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19.”

Those who qualify for an additional dose include those receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome,) those with advanced or untreated HIV infection and those with active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response, according to the health department.