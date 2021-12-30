Tags
Wyoming Cowboys have lost six players to NCAA transfer portal since the end of the regular season.
Pokes have now lost nine players to the NCAA transfer portal
Pokes' second all-time leading rusher Xazavian Valladay won't use extra year of eligibility at Wyoming.
Wyoming QB Levi Williams ran straight off the blue turf into the transfer portal with star WR Isaiah Neyor after leading Pokes to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win.
Marissa Selvig, a candidate for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat in 2022, announced Monday that she will be campaigning as a member of the Constituti…
By 7:45 a.m., police said, the road was closed to traffic between North Hereford Lane and Beverly Street.
The storm closed highways, schools, businesses and public offices, and cleanup cost the city more than half a million dollars.
The vote came about as a result of what some board members perceived to be disrespect from a resident who was appealing the library’s decision to keep a book in the teen section.
In sheer panic, the teens fled across two states as their friend died in the backseat.
The controversy hasn’t yet made its way to Laramie, but some locals feel it could have an impact here all the same.
