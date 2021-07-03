Mule deer study raises red flags

The energy required to lactate can contribute to poor body condition, but Stewart said that not enough does are lactating in December to explain the number of deer who enter winter in poor body condition. Stewart said there is some concern that low lactation rates among the herd’s does could mean that fawns are at higher risk for winter mortality because of the lack of addition al nutrition.

Stewart has also identified high mortality rates primary causes of deaths including chronic wasting disease and mountain lion mortality and a high CWD prevalence.

“Even though it’s a small sample size to make that calculation, (CWD prevalence) is higher than we would expect. Based

on the data we have now, we are sitting at the mid-teens (15% to 17%) for prevalence in harvested adult bucks. But this time next year, that can be changed a little bit,” Stewart said.

What’s interesting about this project is that the doe prevalence for CWD is around 20%, higher than the adult buck prevalence an unusual occurrence. Game and Fish is curious to see if the adult buck deer prevalence increases, will the doe prevalence decrease, Stewart said.