Music, food trucks, cornhole and more at 307 FEST
307 FEST Food Truck Rally & Wyo Vendor Showcase features food trucks and vendors along with live music and a beer garden, sidewalk chalk contest and cornhole tournament.

The lineup features Chad Lore, Zack Schommer, Kaspen Haley and Mastermind of Monkey. The cornhole tournament starts at 6 p.m. in the ADA parking lot in front of the SinclairTix Box Office, with team registration from 4 to 6 p.m. for $10 per team. 

 “All of these activities will be done with social distancing and the safety of our staff, vendors, and patrons in mind,” according to a Casper Events Center press release.

Where: Casper Events Center grounds, 1 Events Drive

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 26 

Tickets & info: Free, with free parking through gate #1 and in lots 1, 2, 4 and 6. For more information, go to caspereventscenter.com, the Casper Events Center Facebook page and @casperevents on Twitter.

