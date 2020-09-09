National Finals Rodeo will be held in Arlington, Texas, this year

For the first time since 1985, the National Finals Rodeo won't take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The season-ending Wrangler NFR was moved out of the Thomas & Mack because that venue is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to coronavirus restrictions in Nevada.
The decision was made Wednesday to hold this year's 10-day event (Dec. 3-12) at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas. It will be the first non-baseball event held at the venue.
"We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” George Taylor, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, said in a release. “We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”
In a survey earlier this summer, rodeo fans said overwhelmingly that they wanted an NFR venue that would accommodate fans. That's when people associated with the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Field stepped up.
“The State of Texas knows how to do this,” Taylor said. “We’ve been impressed with how well this has come together for our rodeo cowboys and rodeo fans.”
Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, have been implemented throughout the event. There will also be metal detector screenings and a no bag policy at entries on performance nights. Globe Life Field is encouraging all guests to check the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services websites for any guideline changes prior to the event.
Nearby Fort Worth will also play host to the Wrangler NFR 2020 Experience, as the annual PRCA Convention will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in addition to Cowboy Christmas, the Junior National Finals Rodeo and a slew of other fan-favorite events.
“We are a rodeo city and we’ve roped a big one,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said.
Later Wednesday, Las Vegas Events announced that it expected the Wrangler NFR to return to Vegas in 2021. In addition, an extra year had been added to the contract between Las Vegas Events and the Wrangler NFR that would run through 2025.
