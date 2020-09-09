National Finals Rodeo will be held in Arlington, Texas, this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time since 1985, the National Finals Rodeo won't take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The season-ending Wrangler NFR was moved out of the Thomas & Mack because that venue is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to coronavirus restrictions in Nevada.

The decision was made Wednesday to hold this year's 10-day event (Dec. 3-12) at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas. It will be the first non-baseball event held at the venue.

"We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” George Taylor, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, said in a release. “We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”

In a survey earlier this summer, rodeo fans said overwhelmingly that they wanted an NFR venue that would accommodate fans. That's when people associated with the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Field stepped up.

“The State of Texas knows how to do this,” Taylor said. “We’ve been impressed with how well this has come together for our rodeo cowboys and rodeo fans.”