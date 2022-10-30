Natrona County Assessor

Tim Haid, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I worked in the treasurers office for 5 years collecting property taxes. I have been in the service industry helping people solve their problems for 18 years. I have run two successful businesses. I know every aspect of home construction from the foundation to the finished product including the plumbing and electrical systems. I understand the principals of property values. I am very common sense oriented, very open-minded, and easy to get along with. I will be trained the same as every other newly elected assessor by the state of Wyoming and in addition to that I plan on shadowing for a few weeks in the Platte county assessor's office because their tax roll always balances and they use the same tax program that we utilize.

Q: Do you believe that the current property tax rates in Natrona County are too high, too low, or an accurate assessment, and why?

A: The reason I decided to run is my 81 year old grandparents received their proposed valuation which had their tax being adjusted from $177 to over $750 which is about a 700% increase. And I thought how many of our elderly are being put in this same situation where they may literally have to be careful what they buy at the grocery store so they can afford their taxes. Since then they have received two more letters and dropped the tax to about double what it was last year. Talking to so many others now I keep hearing the same basic problems. Crazy fluctuations most up, some down. Due to prior taxes being stagnanted and the market continued to go up, I understand why some needed to come up but not doubled or tripled in one or 2 years.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to assist the Assessor’s Office and taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: We have to pass something! I've heard that the 3% cap was already proposed and knocked down. Although 3% sounds like a small # it compounds every year like mortgage interest so a 300k home in 20 years being raised by 3% will be 524k. Let alone that adds some grey area where it could be possible to continue to add 3% even after the market declines because the home would still be undervalued so it basically creates the same problem we're having now. I came up with a 10 year average that doesn't turn our tax law upside down and should be much easier to pass. It simply takes the current year and the past 9 years and averages them to create the tax amount. It doesn't change our valuation process at all. But it creates stability that we need!

Q: How will current inflation rates impact your assessments of taxable property rates?

A: In our attempt to help people cope with inflation we're unfortunately mostly only adding fuel to the fire. Inflation is the fire and cash is the fuel. What we need as a society is to relearn what value is and stop throwing our money at whatever we have a spontaneous desire for. Part of our problem with our property values going up so rapidly is that folks think our homes are cheap so they can easily afford to pay more than asking price, and this is due to their perception of value. Where they come from things are more expensive so they think our things are cheap, but that's the opposite of how they should think. We should have known this would happen when we started seeing lines of people waiting for $6 cups of coffee years ago.

Matt Keating, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a Permently Certified Tax Appraiser by the Department of Revenue. January 7th 2019, I began the overhaul of the Natrona County Assessor’s office. The State Board of Equalization has oversight over all 23 Assessor offices across the State. Natrona County was placed under a work order mandating that we work closely with the Department of Revenue to bring this office back into compliance with State Statute and the perimeters required with the State Board of Equalization. After three years we are producing a quality product but there is still work to be done to make it better. All members of the State Board signed a letter saying that “they will trumpet to all concerned my herculean efforts to bring this office back into compliance”.

Q: Do you believe that the current property tax rates in Natrona County are too high, too low, or an accurate assessment, and why?

A: Home values are up dramatically across Wyoming. The formula is Market Value x 9.5% x the Mill Levy ( A Mill Levy is the Tax rate) All taxing entities have set their tax rate at their max level. I have asked several entities to lower their tax rate down to a level where they would receive the same revenue that they received last year. This would have resulted in a 20% reduction in our property tax bills across the board. All the tax rates in Natrona County remain at their statutory max. When a market value goes up and the tax rate does not come down the tax bill goes up.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to assist the Assessor’s Office and taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: I believe we have the ear of our legislators across the State. Natrona County increase is 20% over last year. Eight other counties have a larger increase than we do and 5 counties have lowered their tax rates. I also recently testified in front of the working group of the Joint Revenue Committee advocating for a hybrid of a 3% cap and acquisition values. A 3% cap would put an end to large changes on out tax bills. There is no cap on how much a tax bill can increase in Wyoming. Using what you paid for the property would stop to the out-of-state influence effecting our Wyoming residence that have lived here for many years.

Q: How will current inflation rates impact your assessments of taxable property rates?

A: We are all feeling the effects of inflation. The State of Wyoming on April 18th of this year that transportation inflation is 22.1%. Fertilizer, Water and Diesel costs are up for our agricultural community. Everything is more expensive for everybody which is why I asked taxing entities to lower their tax rates to a level that they would receive the same revenue that they did last year.

State Statute mandates that the Assessor set the Home values to Fair market Value. The Market Value that this office has sent out is based on Sales. Even with inflation and interest rates increasing the sales that we are still coming back higher than we currently have them valued at.

Tammy Saulsbury, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have 13 years of experience in the Assessor's office. During this time, I held every position in the office so I have a deep understanding of how the office operates. I served as the County Assessor in 2018 after being unanimously appointed by the County Commissioners.

Q: Do you believe that the current property tax rates in Natrona County are too high, too low, or an accurate assessment, and why?

A: I believe current rates are based off of inaccurate assessments. If elected, I will ensure true 'comparables' are used to assess taxes. I will work with our tax payers to ensure we have correct information to appropriately and accurately assess their property values.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to assist the Assessor’s Office and taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: I would support legislation that works to address inflated pricing that is pushing people out of their homes.

Q: How will current inflation rates impact your assessments of taxable property rates?

A: When assessing property, comparables must be accurate and appropriate. If this is not the case, inflation could drastically affect rates. This is why when I am elected, I will be working to ensure true comparables are used and that assessments are fair and accurate.