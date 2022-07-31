Natrona County Assessor

Tim Haid, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I worked in the treasurers office for five years collecting property taxes. I have been in the service industry helping people solve their problems for 18 years. I have run two successful businesses. I know every aspect of home construction from the foundation to the finished product, including the plumbing and electrical systems. I understand the principals of property values. I am very commonsense-oriented, very open-minded and easy to get along with. I will be trained the same as every other newly elected assessor by the state of Wyoming and in addition to that I plan on shadowing for a few weeks in the Platte County assessor's office because their tax roll always balances and they use the same tax program that we utilize.

Q: Do you believe that the current property tax rates in Natrona County are too high, too low, or an accurate assessment, and why?

A: The reason I decided to run is my 81-year-old grandparents received their proposed valuation, which had their tax being adjusted from $177 to over $750, which is about a 700% increase. And I thought, how many of our elderly are being put in this same situation where they may literally have to be careful what they buy at the grocery store so they can afford their taxes. Since then, they have received two more letters and dropped the tax to about double what it was last year. Talking to so many others now, I keep hearing the same basic problems. Crazy fluctuations -- most up, some down. Due to prior taxes being stagnated and the market continuing to go up, I understand why some needed to come up, but not doubled or tripled in one or two years.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to assist the Assessor's Office and taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: We have to pass something. I've heard that the 3% cap was already proposed and knocked down. Although 3% sounds like a small number, it compounds every year like mortgage interest, so a $300k home in 20 years being raised by 3% will be $524k. Let alone, that adds some grey area where it could be possible to continue to add 3% even after the market declines, because the home would still be undervalued, so it basically creates the same problem we're having now. I came up with a 10-year average that doesn't turn our tax law upside down and should be much easier to pass. It simply takes the current year and the past 9 years and averages them to create the tax amount. It doesn't change our valuation process at all. But it creates stability that we need.

Q: How will current inflation rates impact your assessments of taxable property rates?

A: In our attempt to help people cope with inflation, we're unfortunately mostly only adding fuel to the fire. Inflation is the fire and cash is the fuel. What we need as a society is to relearn what value is and stop throwing our money at whatever we have a spontaneous desire for. Part of our problem with our property values going up so rapidly is that folks think our homes are cheap so they can easily afford to pay more than asking price, and this is due to their perception of value. Where they come from, things are more expensive, so they think our things are cheap, but that's the opposite of how they should think. We should have known this would happen when we started seeing lines of people waiting for $6 cups of coffee years ago.

Matt Keating, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Do you believe that the current property tax rates in Natrona County are too high, too low, or an accurate assessment, and why?

A: No response.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to assist the Assessor's Office and taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: No response.

Q: How will current inflation rates impact your assessments of taxable property rates?

A: No response.

Tammy Saulsbury, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have 13 years of experience in the assessor's office. During this time, I held every position in the office, so I have a deep understanding of how the office operates. I served as the county assessor in 2018 after being unanimously appointed by the county commissioners.

Q: Do you believe that the current property tax rates in Natrona County are too high, too low, or an accurate assessment, and why?

A: I believe current rates are based off of inaccurate assessments. If elected, I will ensure true "comparables" are used to assess taxes. I will work with our taxpayers to ensure we have correct information to appropriately and accurately assess their property values.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to assist the Assessor's Office and taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: I would support legislation that works to address the inflated pricing that is pushing people out of their homes.

Q: How will current inflation rates impact your assessments of taxable property rates?

A: When assessing property, comparables must be accurate and appropriate. If this is not the case, inflation could drastically affect rates. This is why when I am elected, I will be working to ensure true comparables are used and that assessments are fair and accurate.