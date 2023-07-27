A Casper man arrested as part of a sting operation focused on catching people attempting to pay for sex with children pleaded not guilty in federal court this week.

Adam Paul Custeau, 36, pleaded not guilty to two federal charges before U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shickich in Casper, court filings show.

“The allegation is essentially that you attempted to obtain sex with an underage child,” Shickich said in court earlier this month. “... I want you to know in some ways you’ve already started a really hard uphill climb.”

He was initially facing one count of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, but a grand jury added an additional charge of attempted sex trafficking of children on July 19, federal court filings show.

The new charge was brought because Custeau allegedly used facilities of interstate commerce, specifically a cellphone network and the internet, to attempt to orchestrate a commercial sex act with a child, according to the filing.

If found guilty, Custeau faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to life.

Last month, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Office of Homeland Security Investigations to conduct the undercover operation into child predators exploiting children online, spokesperson Kiera Grogan said in a statement.

It was conducted from June 21 to June 23, and Custeau was one of the individuals arrested.

“Predatory crimes against our children will not be tolerated in Natrona County,” Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin said in the statement. “We will continue to aggressively work together to ensure child predators have nowhere to hide in our community.

Custeau is accused of responding to an advertisement promoting "two real and legit females available" in Casper on an unnamed website, according to the federal complaint. An undercover agent started texting him in regard to the ad.

He started the text conversation "by asking if they were in Casper and then stating, ‘Qv I like to eat also,’” the complaint states.

The agent knew “Qv” to mean quick visit, or a short meet-up including sexual acts, according to the complaint.

Custeau was hesitant when informed the two females were 12 and 14 years old and asked to see a picture of them, the complaint states. The undercover agent sent age-regressed images of other agents.

Custeau allegedly responded, “Wow yes,” the complaint states.

He listed several sexual acts – agreeing to pay $50 for a quick visit or $100 to not use a condom with "either one" of the girls.

Custeau allegedly arrived at an unnamed local hotel but never met in-person with the agent because the situation was "kinda sketchy," the complaint states.

He was stopped by the Wyoming Highway Patrol after leaving the hotel parking lot and taken into custody. He was then interviewed by authorities.

Custeau admitted to driving to a nearby gas station to withdraw $100 from an ATM, but claimed he was not going to have sex with the girls if he could tell they were underage, the complaint states.

The money was withdrawn using "his Capital One Savor credit card at the ATM so that his fiancé would not be able to see the cash withdrawal,” the complaint states.

His jury trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 18. He is being held without bond and is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service.

