Natrona County Commissioner Four-Year Term

Paul C. Bertoglio, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have been in the trenches of local government for over 20 years in both city councilman and county commissioner roles, serving three times as the mayor of Casper and currently the chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. As co-owner of several oilfield related companies, I have gained the experience of managing both dollars and people.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: I believe local government should help create the environment for its citizens to thrive. This means safe communities, good roads/infrastructure and as few government regulations as possible. I use these principles when I look at the issues the Commission has to resolve. One has to only look at the daily news, where overly regulated cities with a lack of regard for public safety, to see what happens when these principles are ignored.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: First priorities are public safety and infrastructure, as it is my belief that these are the main purpose of local government. In order to provide these services, a competent and skilled workforce is needed, so we need to ensure we have a work environment that attracts good people.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: There are two things the commissioners can do legislatively to offer some relief to the taxpayers. First, we can lower our mills on property taxes which will have very little impact on their total taxes but a significant impact on the ability of the county to operate. Second, we can authorize a tax rebate to qualified individuals pursuant to a new State State that was passed at just this past legislative session. The commission chose not to implement it this year because of the short timing to put in place the process and evaluate the cost. It is something the commission will need to evaluate early next year. Otherwise, most relief must come through our legislators and the commissioners are all actively lobbying for changes.

Shianne Huston, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a small business owner and veteran with a diverse background. While in the Air Force, I worked in the medical field, recruiting and traffic management. I have an A.A. degree from each of those career fields. I also have a B.S. in health services management and an MBA. Problem solving has always been my most noted trait by past supervisors. I also have experience working with different government agencies, managing budgets and developing training materials for various mandatory trainings. Customer service has been a part of my life since waiting tables in college. For over 20 years I've had to read federal, military and state regulations/statutes and develop standard operating procedures for the workplace. I can multitask and manage stress.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: One of my main focuses is property rights. As a property owner, you should be able to use your property to its full potential and to your full enjoyment. I will also strive to minimize the controls county has on your day-to-day lives. The purpose of any government should be to create an environment that allows us to thrive without interference from said government.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: I see no reason that current funding levels couldn't remain the same. If there should be a decrease in revenue, every line item of the current budget will need to be closely scrutinized and everyone should expect to see a reduction in funding.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: Property taxes are the big issue right now in Natrona County. I would support either an acquisition assessment method or a cap at the 2018 assessment values with a 1-3% increase each year from here on out.

Dallas Laird, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I was born and raised in Natrona County. I have been fighting for the rights of Natrona County citizens my entire adult life. I have served on numerous city and county boards, which include the Natrona County Airport Board and the Wyoming Medical Center Board. I served on the Casper City Council where I listened to and acted upon the concerns of our citizens. I demanded a balanced budget and we got one. I understand the law that applies to this job and I will follow it to the letter. I am an expert at protecting the rights of our citizens.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: First and foremost, I will treat our citizens with the utmost respect and dignity. I will do everything humanly possible to lower their property taxes. The constitution of Wyoming requires that property taxes must be fair to all citizens. I know our citizens want to be heard and I will listen.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: My first priority has always been a balanced budget. We have to stop spending money we don't have. This is the first step in eliminating unnecessary taxes upon our people. I will focus on properly maintaining all of Natrona County’s roads and bridges. I will give priority to Natrona County residents concerning Casper Mountain and Lake Alcova. I will also focus on being fair to all county employees.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: I would support legislation that would put a cap of 3% on any property tax increases. Further, I would support legislation that would tax real property based upon acquisition value. This means that your tax would be based on what you pay rather than an over-inflated value for your real property.

James "Jim" Milne (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I was raised on my family's ranch and was taught how to be a problem solver and the value of honest hard work. I received my degree in Criminal Justice and worked as a Natrona County Deputy Sheriff. I then had the pleasure of meeting many people throughout the county and learn the county from a viewpoint most do not have the opportunity to see. As an area manager for an oil field service company, I had the responsibility of a department along with its multimillion-dollar budget. I am currently in my first term as a county commissioner and currently the vice chairman. I listen for understanding and treat everyone with respect. I have the working experience of a county commissioner which will allow me to be a better servant of the county.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: I will continue to be a champion for the people's rights. I have worked to keep government out of people's business, property and rights. It is limited government, and our rights, which are the foundation for the ability to improve our lives and community. I recognize Natrona County has been blessed with many natural resources. I will continue to work for the improvement for the ability in the use and enjoyment of these treasures. I will work for future and continual access to trails and grounds in a manner that makes the county a good neighbor and responsible steward of those properties.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Natrona County does not have unlimited funds, and it is a commissioner's responsibility to be a good shepherd with taxpayers' money. You must separate the needs, wants and wishes. The county's needs, such as infrastructure, must come first in order to stay operational and provide necessary services to the residents of the county. As wants and wishes are proposed by departments or other elected officials, they become more subjective and restricted by budgetary concerns. Just because the county may have the money does not mean it would be beneficial to spend it all. Cost overruns must be watched for and reduced. Money not used should be put to work gaining as much return as possible for future operations or a "rainy-day" fund.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: I support tax relief, a study to identify a method which would truly be fair to the citizens of Wyoming and County Board of Equalization reforms empowering the board to assist in a fair hearing. Tax relief must be shared by all recipients of the Mill Levies, not just burdened upon the county. Rules need to be amended so max levies are not a requirement for grant eligibility. I am a proponent of a tax based upon the property acquisition value. This tax would correct the artificial market increases. Board of Equalization system reforms are required to assist the petitioner with inconsistencies found during initial hearings. I am currently one of the few commissioners who has written in support of the State, asking the legislators for assistance.

Peter C. Nicolaysen, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am dedicated to our community and will give 100% every day to make it better. I believe in listening and, when needed, fighting for what is right and never quitting. I have lived in Casper as well as the county and know that there is no one-size-fits-all for Natrona County. I have a varied work background that includes everything from entry-level laborer and hospitality-type positions to working as a professional for large businesses. I have owned and managed companies in key industries here, including ranching and farming, oil and real estate. I have represented clients in property tax battles and I have helped businesses work through governmental regulations for 25 years as an attorney. I've served on many organizational boards.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: Life in Natrona County will be improved if we have thoughtful leaders who listen to the citizens of the county and make wise decisions. I will never take taxpayer dollars for granted and I’ll never discount the importance of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I won’t lose sight of the present needs of the community, but I will always be open-minded to paths to build a better home for future generations. I believe I can find the right balance on these issues and that will improve life in Natrona County.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: I understand that fiscal responsibility is a critical piece of planning, good governance and success. In the budget, I will prioritize good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, smaller and more efficient government, services that are vital to our health and welfare, business growth and development in our community and our parks and recreational lands. These are the things that will keep our government accountable to its citizens and also provide the foundation for the community we want today and in the years to come.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: I would support legislation that will create in the assessor’s office more transparency and reduce the arbitrary exercise of power. I would support legislation that would expand the authority of the County Commissioners in property tax appeals. I would support legislation that would allow certified appraisals to be used and relied on in property tax appeals. I would support lowering the reduction multiplier from 9.5%.

Kianna Smith, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: No response.

Tom Radosevich, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Although a political neophyte, I have a lot of past board experience with Central Wyoming Hospice, Wyoming Medicaid Physicians Advisory Board, Casper/Natrona County Board of Health, St. Anthony Tri Parish School and St. Anthony Parish Council. I currently serve as vice chair for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation board. I am a family medicine physician and I understand both the strengths and weakness of our health care systems. I currently work in addiction medicine, and that experience has given me another important viewpoint on life in Natrona County.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: I will advocate for a cleaner, quieter and safer Natrona County. Economic diversification and development can then follow as byproducts of a commitment to support quality of life for all residents. In particular, I will focus on the expansion of our primary care, public health and geriatric care capabilities. Natrona County currently is not meeting the need in these areas.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: I will prioritize maintenance and development of infrastructure, expansion and improvement of our parks and trails, and investment in our public health and elder-care facilities.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: I would support legislation to refund surplus revenues to taxpayers.

Terry Wingerter, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Local government has always been a passion of mine ever since Boy Scouts up to Explorer Scouts. I was elected to the Casper City Council for two terms and have served on the Natrona County Commission for several terms. In these years I have always attended the Wyoming Municipalities and, of course, the State County Commission meetings. At the same time I was taking care of issues regarding the city and county governments. Governor Dave Fruedenthal appointed me for several years to serve on the local city and county advisory boards and advise him on local and county government needs.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: With my experience serving on both the Casper City Council and Natrona County Commission, this will greatly benefit the residents of the county. I know the right people in office and in organizations in the county to consult if I have questions. I am a people person and, being retired, I have time to listen and find solutions for the public. Working with all six municipalities within Natrona County, I am familiar with almost every board in this county.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: My number one priority, which is stated by state statutes, that the commissioners are required to make sure that adequate funding is available for all the elected offices in the courthouse; that includes county clerk, clerk of district court, treasurer, assessor and sheriff offices and all the departments they run. Another top priority will be adequate pay for the county employees. It is also import to focus on economic development and diversification within the county.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: Property taxes are a huge issue in Natrona County, and a vast number of people are upset. I recently attended a meeting with the Revenue Committee along with two of our local legislators for a working Zoom meeting with other legislators from around the state. I do not wish for anyone to lose their home because of the high property taxes that they cannot afford to pay. I am very concerned and at the present time -- although I am not a authority on this issue -- I will work with the legislature and the Wyoming County Commissioner Association to work on a satisfactory answer to this problem. I have attended many Board of Equalization appeals in my years on the Natrona County Commission and I certainly want to make the appeal process easier.