Natrona County Commissioner two-year term

Steven Freel, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have served in government for over 30 years. I spent 26 plus years in Law Enforcement and 4 years on the Casper City Council. I have held the position of a Commander in Law Enforcement and geld the seats of Mayor twice and currently as Vice Mayor. I am a Graduate of the FBI National Academy and I hold a degree in Criminal Justice. I have always looked at all sides of the issue at hand and made the best-informed decision off of the facts that I have received.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: There are many issues that the County faces, much like my time with the City Council. As issues arise, public input is very critical in the decisions that are made about each issue. I look forward to improving life for the residence, by listening to what is most important to them and to make the best and most effective decisions, based upon citizen inputs and facts about the issue at hand.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: First of all, making sure the budget is balanced, is top priority. When looking at priorities, I do look at the Nordic Lodge that is nonexistent at this time and needs to be rebuilt, along with the mountain shelters. The Health Department has outgrown their current location and definitely is in need of relocation. While I am very much in favor of controlled spending, I think the Commissioners need to look at all alternatives for rehousing this department. Keeping costs of remodeling and existing building as opposed to rebuilding, should be in the front of the Commissions thought process on this project.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: We currently have tax relief in the form of no food tax. As far as other areas to reduce taxes, I really only think of one location, but frankly it does not have a lot to do with County Commissioners. I would advocate that there is a deep dive into how housing is assessed in Natrona County and whether the current formula is a valid method of assessing properly. This is where the most recent major increase of taxing that has taken place. I believe that the citizens do not understand how these assessments are applied. I have asked as a City Council, and we really did not receive an understandable answer to the question. No matter what level this needs to be taken too, the citizens have a right to understand why and how they are taxed.

Robert L Hendry, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have served as a Natrona County Commissioner since 2006. I have been involved in numerous projects in the County and would like to continue that good work. Prior to that I served on the Natrona Co Fire Protection District. I have served as President of the WY StockGrowers Association, Vice President of the policy division of the National Cattleman's Beef Association. I served as President of the WY County Commissioner Association. I am currently a Director on the First Interstate Advisory Board and I serve on the Management Committee of the WY Business Alliance.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: We are working on several buildings that will benefit the citizens of Natrona County -- a new Casper/Natrona County Health Department, a new ski lodge and shelters on Casper Mountain and improvement to the 800 miles of roads in the county. One area that needs improvement is the County Board of Equalization process. I would like to have more discretion in the taxpayers appeals. W need to change Wyoming Statutes as well as rules of the State Board of Equalization to better represent the citizens of Natrona County. The County Commissioners understand the issues of our counties and are better able to serve the taxpayers in a fair and equitable representation than the State Board of Equalization or the Wyoming Department of Revenue.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: First of all, we need to make sure we have a balanced budget. We do need to increase wages to secure and keep good employees. We need to continue to make sure all departments are adequately funded to the level of service that is needed for the citizens of Natrona County.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: Property taxes need to be fair and equitable and any legislation has to adhere to Wyoming's Constitution. I will work with our Natrona County Legislators to develop Legislation and the rules for the Board of Equalization so we can better represent the citizens of our County.

Curt Simpson Jr., Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: 30 Years as a salesman and serving a term on the Natrona County Predator Management Board.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: Hopefully I can bring a common man feel to the board.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Land use and recreation with no ONE favored.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: Have to do more research, but the acquisition plan sounds promising along with the fixed income long term senior owners relief ideas.