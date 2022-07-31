Natrona County Commissioner Two-Year Term

Steven Freel, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: No response.

Robert L. Hendry, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have served as a Natrona County Commissioner since 2006. I have been involved in numerous projects in the county and would like to continue that good work. Prior to that I served on the Natrona County Fire Protection District. I have served as president of the Wyoming StockGrowers Association, vice president of the policy division of the National Cattleman's Beef Association. I served as president of the Wyoming County Commissioner Association. I am currently a director on the First Interstate Advisory Board and I serve on the Management Committee of the Wyoming Business Alliance.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: We are working on several buildings that will benefit the citizens of Natrona County -- a new Casper/Natrona County Health Department, a new ski lodge and shelters on Casper Mountain and improvement to the 800 miles of roads in the county. One area that needs improvement is the County Board of Equalization process. I would like to have more discretion in the taxpayers appeals. We need to change Wyoming statutes as well as rules of the State Board of Equalization to better represent the citizens of Natrona County. The County Commissioners understand the issues of our counties and are better able to serve the taxpayers in a fair and equitable representation than the State Board of Equalization or the Wyoming Department of Revenue.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: First of all, we need to make sure we have a balanced budget. We do need to increase wages to secure and keep good employees. We need to continue to make sure all departments are adequately funded to the level of service that is needed for the citizens of Natrona County.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: Property taxes need to be fair and equitable and any legislation has to adhere to Wyoming's Constitution. I will work with our Natrona County Legislators to develop Legislation and the rules for the Board of Equalization so we can better represent the citizens of our County.

Curt Simpson, Jr., Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Thirty years as a salesman and serving a term on the Natrona County Predator Management Board.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: Hopefully, I can bring a common man-feel to the board.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Land use and recreation with no one favored.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: Have to do more research, but the acquisition plan sounds promising, along with the fixed-income, long-term senior owners relief ideas.