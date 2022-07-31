Natrona County Commissioners Four-Year Term Democratic Party Primary

Tom Radosevich, Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Although a political neophyte, I have a lot of past board experience with Central Wyoming Hospice, Wyoming Medicaid Physicians Advisory Board, Casper/Natrona County Board of Health, St. Anthony Tri Parish School and St. Anthony Parish Council. I currently serve as vice chair for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation board. I am a family medicine physician and I understand both the strengths and weakness of our health care systems. I currently work in addiction medicine, and that experience has given me another important viewpoint on life in Natrona County.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: I will advocate for a cleaner, quieter and safer Natrona County. Economic diversification and development can then follow as byproducts of a commitment to support quality of life for all residents. In particular, I will focus on the expansion of our primary care, public health and geriatric care capabilities. Natrona County currently is not meeting the need in these areas.

Q: When adopting a budget for Natrona County, what will you prioritize and why?

A: I will prioritize maintenance and development of infrastructure, expansion and improvement of our parks and trails, and investment in our public health and elder-care facilities.

Q: What legislation would you support, if any, to offer relief to taxpayers in Natrona County?

A: I would support legislation to refund surplus revenues to taxpayers.