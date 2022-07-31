James Whipps, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have spent over 30 years doing investigative work. I have worked with the Natrona County Coroner's Office for 22 years with three of them as the coroner. I have an advanced certification in death scene investigation from the American Board of Medicolegal Investigators. Additionally, I have been a leader, manager and an administrator throughout my career in private business, the military, local government and federal government. I have extensive experience in budgeting and fiscal management. I have sat on and run several boards, committees, councils and task forces throughout the years.

Q: Do you believe that the coroner should remain an elected position, why or why not?

A: I believe the coroner should be an elected Official. It is my belief that the people should choose who leads their public offices. That being said, it is important that only qualified candidates get into office. All of your county departments that have elected officials leading them require specific knowledge and expertise in order to run operationally sound and provide the best product for the taxpayers dollar.

Q: What are your guiding principles when leading investigations?

A: My mission is to serve and protect the interests of the community by maintaining the highest standard of professionalism and integrity in determining the manner and cause of death by utilizing current medicolegal science and the law. It is important to be able to work collaboratively with other agencies and community partners, not only to provide the most comprehensive and accurate investigation, but also to reduce preventable death in our community.

Q: How do you believe an investigation’s findings should be shared with grieving loved ones?

A: I demand out of my team that grieving loved ones be treated with compassion and empathy and that those things that can be shared during an open investigation, are shared. I believe in transparency after the investigation is closed and will provide all information by statute requested by family.