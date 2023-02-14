Former Natrona County High standout Harrison Tauberthas signed to continue his baseball career at the University of Evansville, a Division I program that plays in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Taubert is currently a sophomore outfielder at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. Through eight games this season he is batting .333 with three home runs, nine runs batted in and three stolen bases.

Last year Taubert was named to the Division 2 Junior College All-America second team by JBB.net. He led the Hawks (39-19) with 13 home runs, 56 RBI and 22 stolen bases. In addition, Taubert batted .345 with 15 doubles and 60 runs scored with a .480 on-base percentage and a .690 slugging percentage.

Evansville, which is located in Evansville, Indiana, finished 32-24 last season and 14-6 in the MVC.