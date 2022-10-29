Natrona County School Board

Fatima Bujosa

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Kevin Christopherson

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Tina Dean

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Jenifer Hopkins

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Darren Hopman

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Ryan Landmann

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Deborah McCullar

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Joseph Porambo

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Renea Redding

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Mary Schmidt

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Kianna Smith

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Michael Stedillie

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Bernie Studer

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: Having gone through school to college (ASEE,OIT,1978) and observing school issues and solutions over the years. Dale Carnegie on communicating with people, Chester Karass Negotiating Skills, University of Michigan Seminar on Process Management. Being in business and working in multiple states for nationwide companies. I am open to communicate with anyone on school district business anytime.

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: I am not aware of specific programs for this purpose. The students in this situation should contact a teacher they trust, the principal of their school, or me and make us aware of the circumstances. These people may refer the student to a counselor. I would encourage the student to do the best they can and continue studying. The district may need to contact the student's family and determine specific reasons why this is occurring. I implore the student's extended family and neighborhood to take note and intervene in some way. Many parents are overwhelmed and do not know where to turn. The focus should be on the student's attitude. Listening may be the perfect cure. I felt alone sometimes, but someone always seemed to show up to help.

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: There seems to be a good population of students that have decided to forego sexual activity. Students need to be encouraged away from the sexual bombardment of society and towards their career path. Focus on the latter rather than any mention of the former will help immensely. Students need to know they don't need to follow others in this regard, and they are safe in their decision. Derision will not be tolerated! Any sex education should focus on the negative side, at their age (<25), even positive benefits, if any, will be overwhelming. Counseling will be available and if the number of students is large, maybe a group setting would be appropriate.

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: Benefits of public education include learning with and about many other people, getting along with many people at once. Public education may provide more exciting tools from which to learn.

A weakness of public education is pressure from many, many, directions of people wanting their way. Another is the lack of attention to weaker students. Multiple safety concerns.

Benefit of private education, especially home schooling, is closer to a one to one environment. Less peer pressure. Fewer safety concerns. Less, hopefully, concern about nutritional needs. Less commute time. More immediate conversation on critical or controversial topics. Continual reinforcement of familial values. More direct connection with the student.

Lisa Taylor

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: no response

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: no response

Arthur Youngberg

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I graduated from Wyoming Technical Institute in diesel technology. From there I worked for a ford dealership in parts and as a parts manager. I went to work for Great Lakes Aviation as a mechanic and set up the CRS parts department. I moved to Casper and worked at Greiner ford in the parts department. I left the ford dealership to go to work at a Coal Mine by Douglas Wyoming where I spent almost 17 years there as an equipment operator and a step up supervisor. I have a lot of knowledge about running a business and being in charge of several employees.

Q: What help can NCSD#1 offer families of students not engaged in school?

A: no response

Q: What concerns do you have about sex education in Natrona County schools?

A: My concern about sex education in the school is that I only want them to teach the biology and anatomy. Anything other than that should be left to the parents and their beliefs.

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of public education compared with private education and home schooling?

A: I would like to say the strengths of the public schools are the faculty, and the amazing facilities we have in natrona County for our students. The weakness I would say is the academics from home school and private school seems to be at a higher level they focus on reading writing and math, science.