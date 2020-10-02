Natrona County, Sheridan football head to overtime tied at 10

The Natrona County and Sheridan football teams entered Friday’s meeting at Cheney Alumni Field having split their last 16 meetings.
They appeared reluctant to buck that trend.
Mustangs junior Kaeden Wilcox took a first-quarter interception 25 yards for the game’s first — and, for most of the night, only — touchdown, but Sheridan found the end zone with just over a minute to play to send the game to overtime tied at 10-all.
The game did not end before the Star-Tribune’s press deadline. Please check trib.com for complete results.
The defending state champion Broncs — who have won four of the past five state titles — and the Mustangs — who defeated Sheridan to win the 2018 championship — were both coming off losses, something that hadn’t happened in one of their meetings since 1988, according to wyoming-football.com.
Junior Tyler Hill made his first start at quarterback in place of the injured senior Harrison Taubert for the Mustangs. Taubert was hurt in last week’s loss to Rock Springs.
After trading punts on their first two drives, Wilcox intercepted Zach Koltiska and ushered it a quarter-length of the field to a 7-0 lead with under seven minutes to go in the first quarter. It was his third pick of the year.
Sheridan turned its attention to the ground and responded with a long drive that stalled in the Natrona County red zone, leading to a 31-yard Michael Greer field goal that cut the Mustangs’ lead to 7-3.
NC punted on the next drive, but its defense bent without breaking once again, leading to another Sheridan field goal attempt. This time, Greer missed left from 36 yards out.
The teams failed to generate much offensive excitement with the ball before halftime, though the Mustangs attempted a 48-yard field goal shortly before the break, which Sheridan blocked.
NC entered the half with the lead despite trailing in total yardage 55-133. Just seven of Sheridan’s first-half yards came through the air.
Defenses continued to prevail throughout most of the second half, though Sheridan, desperate for offense with 7:45 remaining, nearly converted on a fake punt.
The Mustangs tried out its wildcat offense, which succeeded both in killing clock and moving the ball. Ben Hoppens took advantage, sending a 40-yard field goal through.
NC had a chance to end the game multiple times on the next drive, but with 69 seconds to play, Sheridan converted on a 6-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to Kyle Meinecke to force overtime.
Putting an arcane football rule to work, Sheridan attempted an unobstructed free kick for the chance at a highly unlikely 61-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation. The try fell far short.
