Natrona County, Sheridan football head to overtime tied at 10

The Natrona County and Sheridan football teams entered Friday’s meeting at Cheney Alumni Field having split their last 16 meetings.

They appeared reluctant to buck that trend.

Mustangs junior Kaeden Wilcox took a first-quarter interception 25 yards for the game’s first — and, for most of the night, only — touchdown, but Sheridan found the end zone with just over a minute to play to send the game to overtime tied at 10-all.

The game did not end before the Star-Tribune’s press deadline. Please check trib.com for complete results.

The defending state champion Broncs — who have won four of the past five state titles — and the Mustangs — who defeated Sheridan to win the 2018 championship — were both coming off losses, something that hadn’t happened in one of their meetings since 1988, according to wyoming-football.com.

Junior Tyler Hill made his first start at quarterback in place of the injured senior Harrison Taubert for the Mustangs. Taubert was hurt in last week’s loss to Rock Springs.

After trading punts on their first two drives, Wilcox intercepted Zach Koltiska and ushered it a quarter-length of the field to a 7-0 lead with under seven minutes to go in the first quarter. It was his third pick of the year.