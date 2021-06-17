 Skip to main content
Need help calculating your likely ACA marketplace premiums?
Need help calculating your likely ACA marketplace premiums?

Calculating your subsidy

The Kaiser Family Foundation built a calculator you can use to estimate how much an insurance plan through the federal marketplace will cost each month.

You can access it by visiting www.kff.org/interactive/subsidy-calculator/. We’ve also embedded that calculator below.

Here’s an example of how the calculator works:

I entered information for a single adult making $15 an hour ($31,500 a year) who does not smoke and has no children.

The calculator told me I could be eligible for premiums as low as $1 per month if I chose the lowest-protection plan, called the bronze plan. That plan has high deductibles, however. So if I required health care, I would end up paying more out of pocket before that plan kicked in to help.

The calculator also tells me I could receive subsidies for a “silver plan,” a grade above the bronze plan, for $216 per month. Without a subsidy, that plan would cost me $625 per month.

If I were making the same amount but had two children, my subsidy would bring that monthly premium to $101.

Kaiser Family Foundation stresses that the calculator is just an estimate and a person’s actual costs may differ. Still, it is a reliable resource for those unsure if they can afford a marketplace plan.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

