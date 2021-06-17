Need help calculating your likely ACA marketplace premiums?

Calculating your subsidy

The Kaiser Family Foundation built a calculator you can use to estimate how much an insurance plan through the federal marketplace will cost each month.

You can access it by visiting www.kff.org/interactive/subsidy-calculator/. We’ve also embedded that calculator below.

Here’s an example of how the calculator works:

I entered information for a single adult making $15 an hour ($31,500 a year) who does not smoke and has no children.

The calculator told me I could be eligible for premiums as low as $1 per month if I chose the lowest-protection plan, called the bronze plan. That plan has high deductibles, however. So if I required health care, I would end up paying more out of pocket before that plan kicked in to help.

The calculator also tells me I could receive subsidies for a “silver plan,” a grade above the bronze plan, for $216 per month. Without a subsidy, that plan would cost me $625 per month.

If I were making the same amount but had two children, my subsidy would bring that monthly premium to $101.

Kaiser Family Foundation stresses that the calculator is just an estimate and a person’s actual costs may differ. Still, it is a reliable resource for those unsure if they can afford a marketplace plan.

