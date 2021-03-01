 Skip to main content

Today in history: March 1

    In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members o…

    Celebrity Birthdays: March 1

      Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Harry Belafonte, Javier Bardem, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Lupita Nyong’…

      Today in history: Feb. 26

        In 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, and more…

        Celebrity Birthdays: Feb. 26

          Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Erykah Badu, Maz Jobrani, Michael Bolton, Natalia Lafourcade, Teres…

          Today in history: Feb. 25

            During the Persian Gulf War, 28 Americans were killed when an Iraqi Scud missile hit a U.S. barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and more events…

            Celebrity Birthdays: Feb. 25

              Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Chelsea Handler, Jameela Jamil, Rashida Jones, Ric Flair, Sean Asti…

              Today in history: Feb. 24

                The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War…

                Celebrity Birthdays: Feb. 24

                  Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bonnie Somerville, Daniel Kaluuya, Edward James Olmos, Floyd Maywea…

                  Photos: Notable Deaths in 2021

                    Already, 2021 has seen the passing of several notable people in news, entertainment and sports. A look at those we've lost this year.

                    Today in history: Feb. 23

                      During World War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised two American flags, and more events that happened on…

