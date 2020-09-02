2020 Class 2A football preview caps

OUTLOOK: The Dogies have their work cut out if they want to make it to the playoffs, but at least they have some returning talent to work with.

Tongue River Eagles

LAST YEAR: 2-6 (Class 1A/11-man); did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Steve Hanson (4rh year, 7-16)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/1974

KEY RETURNERS: FB/LB Tony Perfetti (5-11, 190, sr); OL/DE Sam Patterson (6-6, 215, sr); OL/DL Jacob Knobloch (6-4, 260, jr); QB/DB Eli Cummins (5-11, 175, jr); RB/DE Cache Van Tassell (5-10, 195, jr); TE/LB Nate Guimond (5-11, 180, soph).

OUTLOOK: The youthful Eagles might take some lumps this season, but expect it to pay off over the next few years.

Torrington Trailblazers

LAST YEAR: 1-7 (Class 3A); did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Russell Steinmetz (2nd year, 1-7)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1990