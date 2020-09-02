2020 Class 2A football preview caps

East Conference
Big Horn Rams
LAST YEAR: 11-0 (Class 1A/11-man); defeated Wind River 82-0 in quarterfinals; defeated Southeast 48-7 in semifinals; defeated Cokeville 55-7 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: Kirk McLaughlin (3rd year, 22-0)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 7/2019
EXPECTED TO RETURN: RB/CB Carson Bates (sr); K Cooper Garber (soph); James Richards (sr); Josh Thompson (jr); Winfield Loomis (sr); Luke Mullinax (sr); WR/CB Christian Walker (sr); WR Ayden Phillips (sr); Gentry Lattin (sr); RB/CB Jack Walker (jr).
OUTLOOK: Tougher competition combined with the loss of five all-state selections would be tough to overcome. The Rams aren't most teams.
Burns Broncs
LAST YEAR: 7-3; defeated Big Piney 57-6 in quarterfinals; lost to Mountain View 56-12 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Brad Morrison (3rd year, 11-7)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2008
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Wade Pollock (5-11, 290, sr); Ol/DL Lincoln Siebert (6-0, 290, sr); FB/LB Hayden Fogg (6-2, 200, sr); QB/DB David Caden (6-2, 290, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Broncs return some size up front, but breaking in a new backfield will make it difficult to equal last year's semifinal run.
Glenrock Herders
LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Ryan Collier (2nd year, 2-6)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2008
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Kade Guenher (5-10, 185, sr); QB/LB Jonah Young (6-3, 175, sr); OL/DE Andrik Moreno (5-10, 185, sr); RB/LB Aiden Orozco (5-10, 195, jr); OL/DL Corden Phillips (5-8, 165, jr); TE/DE Lane Ramsey (6-1, 175, sr); TE/S Adam Bearfield (6-0, 165, sr); TE/DE Teryn Fauber (6-0, 175, jr).
OUTLOOK: After a down year in 2019 the Herders have the talent to compete for a postseason berth.
Newcastle Dogies
LAST YEAR: 1-8; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Matt Conzelman (12th year, 49-60)
STATE TITLES/LAST: none
KEY RETURNERS: FB/LB Kade Corley (5-10, 168, sr); QB/FS Slade Roberson (6-0, 180, jr); OL.DL Josh Womack (5-10, 220, jr); OL/DL Kilian Gorman (6-2, 300, sr).
OUTLOOK: The Dogies have their work cut out if they want to make it to the playoffs, but at least they have some returning talent to work with.
Tongue River Eagles
LAST YEAR: 2-6 (Class 1A/11-man); did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Steve Hanson (4rh year, 7-16)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/1974
KEY RETURNERS: FB/LB Tony Perfetti (5-11, 190, sr); OL/DE Sam Patterson (6-6, 215, sr); OL/DL Jacob Knobloch (6-4, 260, jr); QB/DB Eli Cummins (5-11, 175, jr); RB/DE Cache Van Tassell (5-10, 195, jr); TE/LB Nate Guimond (5-11, 180, soph).
OUTLOOK: The youthful Eagles might take some lumps this season, but expect it to pay off over the next few years.
Torrington Trailblazers
LAST YEAR: 1-7 (Class 3A); did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Russell Steinmetz (2nd year, 1-7)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1990
KEY RETURNERS: Rhiley Grubbs (6-0, 205, sr); Gabe Mitchell (6-0, 195, sr); Trace Floyd (6-0, 160, jr); Carson Schultz (5-10, 170, jr); Kieser Wolfe (6-2, 165, jr).
OUTLOOK: The 'Blazers relied heavily on a solid group of sophomores last season, so they're counting on that experience to pay dividends this year.
Upton-Sundance Patriots
LAST YEAR: 9-2 (Class 1A/11-man); defeated Rocky Mountain 53-7 in quarterfinals; lost to Cokeville 16-7 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Andy Garland (9th year, 59-22)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2015
KEY RETURNERS: Jess Claycomb (sr); Brad Krueger (sr); Brayden Bruce (sr); Reece Barritt (jr); Wyatt Gillespie (sr); Nathan Baker (jr); Ethan Mills (sr); Landon Keever (sr).
OUTLOOK: The Patriots advanced to the 1A/11-man semifinals each of the past six years -- winning it all in 2015. The 2A competition is tougher, but don't be surprised to see them do it again.
Wheatland Bulldogs
LAST YEAR: 4-5; lost to Mountain View 72-0 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Cody Bohlander (3rd year, 10-9)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2015
KEY RETURNERS: QB Kade Preuit (jr); WR/DB Jake Hicks (jr); RB/LB Adam Suko (sr); OL/DL Ora Borton (jr); WR/DB Rode Brow (jr); WR/DB Keegan Meyer (sr); OL/DL Wrangler Lockman (sr); OL/DL Gabe Plante (sr); OL/DL Ned Hageman (sr).
OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs figure to put up some points this season, now they just need the defense to make things difficult for opponents.
West Conference
Big Piney Punchers
LAST YEAR: 5-5; lost to Burns 57-6 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Ryan Visser (2nd year, 5-5)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2006
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DE Kaden Raza (sr); OL/DE Cam Thomas (sr); WR/DB Carlos Munoz (sr); LB/OL Liam Hughes (sr); RB/LN Kolby Lusas (sr); WR/DB Dalton Bell (jr).
OUTLOOK: With eight returning starters on both sides of the ball, the Punchers should be in contention for a playoff spot.
Cokeville Panthers
LAST YEAR: 10-2 (Class 1A/11-man); defeated Wright 20-16 in quarterfinals; defeated Upton/Sundance 16-7 in semifinals; lost to Big Horn 55-7 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: Todd Dayton (41st year, 334-64)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 22/2014
EXPECTED TO RETURN: Nate Barnes (sr); Tyler Moyes (sr); Ethan Bird (sr); Treyson Dayton (jr); Ian Clements (jr).
OUTLOOK: The Panthers might not be as dominant as they were in the 1A/11-man West for years, but they have the talent and tradition to be in contention.
Kemmerer Rangers
LAST YEAR: 0-8; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Bart Jernigan (4th year, 4-21)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2007
KEY RETURNERS: AQ Peternal (sr); Tommy Skidmore (jr); Aaron Ortiz (sr); Matt McMillan (jr); Riggen Walker (jr); Tyson McKane (sr).
OUTLOOK: The Rangers are hoping to overcome a lack of bodies to contend for a postseason berth.
Lovell Bulldogs
LAST YEAR: 6-4; lost to Buffalo 28-6 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Nicc Crosby (2nd year, 6-4)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2011
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Cruz Garcia (5-10, 265, sr); OL/DL Quinn Lindsay (6-2, 250, jr); OL/DE Myzek McArthur (s5-10, 190, sr); RB/LB CJ Lindsay (5-9, 200, sr); QB/LB Tyler Nichols (5-10, 170, sr); QB/LB Cason James (6-0, 190, sr).
OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs are solid up front and at QB and should have one of the best defenses in the West. All that makes for a pretty good combination.
Lyman Eagles
LAST YEAR: 5-5; lost to Thermopolis 49-14 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Dale Anderson (9th year, 40-41)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2012
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: The Eagles might have to pull off some upsets if they hope to make it back to the playoffs.
Mountain View Buffalos
LAST YEAR: 11-0; defeated Wheatland 72-0 in quarterfinals; defeated Burns 56-12 in semifinals; defeated Buffalo 24-14 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: Brent Walk (9th year, 65-18)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 6/2019
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Hunter Meeks (6-4, 250, sr); WR/DB Ashton Schofield (5-11, 170, sr); OL/LB Sam Porter (6-2, 190, sr); WR/DB Bryson Walker (6-0, 165, sr); QB/DB Tyler Peterson (6-2, 170, sr); WR/DL Luke Branson (6-4, 185, sr); RB/WR/DB Tanner Collins (5-6, 150, jr); QB/RB/DB Connor Micheli (5-10, 185, jr); OL/LB Carson Tims (6-2, 195, jr); K Teancum Piekkola (5-9, 210, jr).
OUTLOOK: The defending state champs only return three starters, but they have talent up and down the lineup and know what it takes to win.
Pinedale Wranglers
LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Clay Cundall (2nd year, 2-6)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1975
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Colby White (sr); OL/DL Dodge Westercamp (sr); OL/DL Carson Gregory (sr); QB/DB Konner Ziegler (jr); RB/LB Kaleb Bigelow (sr); QB/DB Ethan Jensen (soph).
OUTLOOK: The Wranglers have some experience on the line and in the backfield, but will likely be hard-pressed to crack the playoff field in the West.
Thermopolis Bobcats
LAST YEAR: 5-5; defeated Lyman 49-14 in quarterfinals; lost to Buffalo 45-22 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Matt McPhie (5th year, 12-24)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2010
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Logan Cole (6-0, 210, sr); OL/DL Remington Ferree (6-5, 300, sr); RB/LB Roedy Farrell (5-9, 165, jr); LB/WR Eli McCumber (5-10, 160, jr); RB/LB Jaxon Jensen (5-9, 185, sr); QB/DB Wyatt McDermott (5-10, 160, jr); DB/WR Jesse Skelton (5-9, 155, sr); WR/DB Gavin Shumway (5-10, 160, soph).
OUTLOOK: The Bobcats have been on an upward trajectory the past few years and there's no reason to think it will stop now.
